Health Insurance Guys: California’s special Medigap benefits

Alan: OK, I’m going to take the COBRA one also, because whenever a customer comes in the office and talks about delaying signing up for Medicare Part B, it makes me very nervous. Here’s why.

According to the Center for Medicare Advocacy:

“Because COBRA coverage is not considered coverage due to current employment, an individual is not entitled to a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Part B when COBRA coverage ends and is not permitted to enroll in Medicare Part B until the next General Enrollment Period (GEP), which runs January through March of the year, with coverage beginning July 1. Moreover, the individual will pay a lifetime late enrollment penalty of 10% for every 12 months of delayed enrollment.”

Now, Debra, did you read that part about lifetime penalty? I don’t ever want to stick anyone with that!

Tom: A new wrinkle on the federal American Rescue Plan is that people who leave employment and go on COBRA are eligible to have their premiums paid at 100 percent for up to six months.

However, if they are eligible for Medicare, they are not eligible for free COBRA. And yes, you guessed it, there are federal penalties if you don’t tell your employer about your Medicare eligibility.