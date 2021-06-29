Health Insurance Guys: Eliminating out of pocket costs

Dear Tom, Alan and Kyle:

I’m a local business owner with one employee and do not offer benefits yet. Like many small business owners right now every dollar counts!

I recently spoke to a friend who informed me that she and her spouse, who both have separate coverage thru employers, pay no copays or deductibles.

I was shocked to say the least. She informed me that they have the same plan, but from different employers and that the plans cancel one another out. Is this allowed?

My question is, can I set up an employer plan and be on my husband’s employer plan at the same time? Would this make sense and actually save me money?

Ellen

Kyle: OK, Ellen, this is a great question and one that does not come up often. To simplify this a bit. I’m going to assume that your friends are both on Kaiser plans and do not have any dependents.

Short answer to this is, yes. Technically an employee could be on an employer plan and that employee could be covered as a spouse under the spouses plan. This would eliminate what we call their out-of-pocket expenses…copays and deductibles.