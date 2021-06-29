Health Insurance Guys: Eliminating out of pocket costs

Dear Tom, Alan and Kyle:
I’m a local business owner with one employee and do not offer benefits yet. Like many small business owners right now every dollar counts!
I recently spoke to a friend who informed me that she and her spouse, who both have separate coverage thru employers, pay no copays or deductibles.
I was shocked to say the least. She informed me that they have the same plan, but from different employers and that the plans cancel one another out. Is this allowed?
My question is, can I set up an employer plan and be on my husband’s employer plan at the same time? Would this make sense and actually save me money?
Ellen
Kyle: OK, Ellen, this is a great question and one that does not come up often. To simplify this a bit. I’m going to assume that your friends are both on Kaiser plans and do not have any dependents.
Short answer to this is, yes. Technically an employee could be on an employer plan and that employee could be covered as a spouse under the spouses plan. This would eliminate what we call their out-of-pocket expenses…copays and deductibles.
It would make sense to have the employees on lower tier plans, say Kaiser Bronze plans as this scenario would most likely come up if an employee were trying to eliminate or save the most on premiums. Also, this only applies to group coverage.
Al: You’re right Kyle, we don’t see this often and it is an interesting one! Important to note that across the board with carriers and health insurance there are different tiered plans.
Starting with the Bronze plan, which typically has a lower monthly premium, but higher copays and yearly deductibles. We then see a Silver and Gold tier which see a bit higher premium, but lower copays and yearly deductibles.
The top tier plans are Platinum, with the highest premium, but lowest copays and $0 yearly deductibles. Also, this process of eliminating out-of-pocket expenses is known as dual coverage and is not permitted with the ever-growing popular HSA plans.
Tom: Nice work gentlemen! Dual coverage definitely can be an advantageous way of managing health insurances costs once an employee has taken into account a few things you two have pointed out.
That neither their plan or spouses plan are HSA plans and that they’ve considered the type of tiered plan available.
It wouldn’t typically make sense to utilize dual coverage if an employee on a employer plan and a spouses plan were both higher tier plans, because the premiums would be higher and the goal of eliminating costs just wouldn’t pencil out.
We verified with Kaiser about dual coverage and they will automatically give you the benefits of it if it applies to you. Benefit maximums will usually be combined and you won’t pay a copayment for doctor visits, lab tests and X-rays.
Kyle: So dual coverage does have its place, but an employer and an employee might want to really look at the pros and cons of HSA plans too as they pertain to one’s situation.
It could be more expensive to have two plans depending on the tier, but it might provide more coverage in some cases.
Tom: Right, just because its an option out there doesn’t make it the best one. It’s important to weigh the benefits and explore the details, but Ellen it does sound like your friends have found a situation that is working well for them. Thank you for the question!
Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com, alancash@gmail.com or KIverson@SchretteInsuranceServices.com.