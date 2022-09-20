Health Insurance Guys: His long-term care premium is going up. Now what?

Dear Kyle, Alan and Tom:

My wife and I were alarmed reading an article about a California family impatiently waiting for almost two years to find a bed in a nursing home for their mother who qualifies for Medi-Cal. By the way, the mother is only 63 and has dementia.

That really got me going about looking at my policy of long term care insurance that I took out on myself just about 10 years ago when I was 63!

I’ve been paying into this policy all this time and have never used it. The company just sent me a bunch of information about my options because, of course, there is a rate increase coming up soon.

I’ve sent you all my documents, can you make a recommendation?

Johnny

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Kyle: OK, Johnny, first we looked over your policy. In our opinion, the plan you signed up for 10 years ago was very thorough.

You picked 5% compound interest for your inflation protection; $6,000 monthly benefit for three years; and 100% home care with a maximum pool of money $216,000. For this and other details your annual premium was $4,500.

Alan: Because of that 5% compound interest, your monthly benefit has increased to more than $9,300 and your maximum pool of money is up to over $335,000.

For that, your insurance company now wants you to pay $5,600 annually. So, if you do nothing that is your new rate (until the next increase).

But...what if you were now 63 and applying for a plan that has similar benefits to your original?

I ran a quote with two other companies with 5% compound, $6,000 monthly benefit, etc. The annual rate is well over $6,200 and the original pool of money — about $216,000 — is the same.

Tom: Johnny’s insurance company offered him four alternatives to keeping what he has and paying more.

Health Insurance Guys: Should spouse join Blue Shield also? This man's spouse is about to turn 65. Should she join him on his same Blue Shield plan?

The least attractive, to me, is the Optional Limited Benefit which tells him there will be no more premium payments and the total Long Term Care (LTC) benefit he will receive is the approximate $43,000 he has paid in premium over the past 10 years.

Alternative A keeps the three-year benefit period and the 5% inflation protection but reduces the pool of money to $305,000 and the monthly benefit to $8,500. There is only a slight reduction in premium payment.

Alternative B also keeps the three-year benefit period but changes the 5% compound to 5% simple interest. The pool of money and the monthly benefit is virtually the same as Alternative A, but the total premium drops about $5,000 per year.

Alternative C keeps the 5% compound of Alternative A, but changes the others in a significant way.

The benefit period becomes only two years, the monthly benefit reduces to $6,400 per month, the pool of money drops to only $152,500, and the annual premium is only $3,100.

Kyle: Johnny, if you simply can’t afford your current plan, Alternative B seems to be the best of not very good choices.