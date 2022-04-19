Health Insurance Guys: How Covered California open enrollment works

Dear Readers: Over the past few years, there have been many announcements about open enrollment for health insurance. Almost all of these were for individuals under age 65 and families.

Covered California has extended guaranteed enrollment periods for those impacted by wildfires, Covid and other circumstances beyond the control of California citizens.

During normal times, open enrollment through Covered California for individuals/families starts November 1 and ends January 31. Typically, the individual insurance companies go along with this for those who are applying direct (I.e., not through Covered California).

The rules for group health insurance enrollment periods are different.

Al: A very long-time customer of mine was surprised to find out that his employee could not simply enroll in the group plan for a May 1 effective date. The group’s anniversary date (when the health coverage first began) is August, so the employee, who has worked there for two years, has to wait. To make matters worse, he can’t get individual coverage because it is not open enrollment in California.

As my Irish American Democrat-for-life spouse says, “That’s Un-American.”

Anyway, the two main reasons for group enrollment, other than starting a new group are: a new hire; transitioning from part to full-time.

Tom: Of course if the employee’s spouse had coverage which went away for some reason, that would create a Qualifying Life Event (QLE) and then the employee that was left out in the cold would be able to get coverage due to “loss of coverage.”

Speaking of Qualifying Life Events, for individuals and families there are numerous Special Enrollment Periods (SEPs) outside of the normal open enrollment period.

Kyle: OK, unlike the few group QLEs, there are four pages worth of them on the Covered California website. Yes, probably the most common is “loss of coverage.” These include: losing employer plan; losing Medi-Cal coverage; COBRA ending; turning 26 and no longer eligible for parents’ plan; no longer eligible for student health coverage.

Here are some more: getting married or entering into a domestic partnership; having a baby, adopting a child, or begin fostering a child; moving to or within California; becoming a citizen or permanent resident; leaving active-duty military service.

Al: Don’t forget my personal favorite: getting out of jail.

Kyle: We’ve already mentioned wildfires and the pandemic. The add-on is that it is state of emergency throughout California. Apparently, we are still under a state of emergency for Covid.

Kind of a different one is that if your expected income for 2022 is less than 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, this is considered a qualifying life event.

This one seems unusual to me: you are eligible for a QLE if you “Paid the Individual Shared Responsibility Penalty to California’s Franchise Tax Board because you didn’t have health insurance in the previous tax year.”

Finally (honest), QLE if you are a member of a federally recognized American Indian/Alaska Native tribe; a new driver for a ride-sharing company as an independent contractor.

Tom: All right, we’ll stop now. Thanks for reading!

Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com, alancash@gmail.com or KIverson@SchretteInsuranceServices.com.