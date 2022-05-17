Health Insurance Guys: It's not too late to sign up for Covered California

Dear Readers:

In our last column, we mentioned an employee who could not get health insurance through his group because it was not in the group’s anniversary period nor was he a “new hire” within the probation period.

We felt he could not apply for individual insurance since the usual open enrollment period from November 1 to January 31 was long gone and the Covered California Qualified Life Event (QLE) “Pandemic (COVID-19)/Public Health Emergency” Special Enrollment Period (SEP) was due to end April 15, 2022.

Al: So, wouldn’t you just know it, the state’s Secretary of Health and Human Services announced a 90-day extension to July 15, 2022.

Kyle: Now sometimes Covered California will have open enrollment but the individual insurance companies do not. Our notification of the extension came through the Broker Update from Blue Shield, so we’re assuming the employee could now apply through Covered California or go directly to the companies serving California.

Tom: I think this means someone could apply as late as July 14 and still get an effective date of August 1.

On a related note, we recently received a referral regarding a Ukrainian couple who were forced out of their country and are now in Southern California. The Covered California website coveredca.com has an “information for immigrants” section saying who qualifies. Here goes:

1. Lawful permanent residents or green card holders.

2. Lawful temporary residents.

3. Persons fleeing persecution, including refugees.

4. Other humanitarian immigrants, including those granted temporary protected status.

5. Non-immigrant status holders (including worker visas and student visas).

Kyle: Of course if the couple has no income, they would go directly to the County Office of Health and Human Services and apply for Medi-Cal.

Al: On a very different topic, it appears that California kids age 12 and above will be able to get vaccinated for Covid even without the consent of parents.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 7-0 (four committee members were absent) to pass the bill and to send it on to the full California Senate. Committee member Scott Wiener says state law currently allows minors 12 and older to get hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines without the knowledge or permission of their parents. If passed by the California Legislature and signed by Governor Newsome, SB 866 would become law on Jan. 1, 2023.

Wiener pointed out: “There is a very organized group of anti-vaxxers who are a very small minority in California...and I am sure they will be organized, loud and abusive about this bill.”

Vaccine consent laws are different across the country. Children age 11 and older can get vaccinated in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. sans parental approval.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, California has had approximately 90,000 deaths and approaching 9 million confirmed cases. About three-fourths of those eligible are fully vaccinated.

Napa County has had close to 28,000 cases and about 150 deaths. According to the Health and Human Services website, 82 percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated.

Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com, alancash@gmail.com or KIverson@SchretteInsuranceServices.com.

Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com, alancash@gmail.com or KIverson@SchretteInsuranceServices.com.