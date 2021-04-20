Health Insurance Guys: Newest Health Insurance Guy explains the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

The Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare) is a federally mandated law to reform healthcare and to improve access. Some people do not get a subsidy…it all boils down to income, the Federal Poverty Level, and a nifty eligibility chart.

You actually do not have to enroll through Covered California, you can enroll “off exchange” which means directly through the carrier. Many people who know they don’t qualify for a subsidy will go direct.

Often all of this winds up being a conversation about the cost of health insurance and that even with a subsidy some pay up to 20 percent of their income.

Now, onward to the American Rescue Plan!

So…signed into law March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan will increase premium assistance through exchanges (e.g., Covered California) and remove the “cliff” that has made many people ineligible for subsidies because their income exceeded 400 percent of the Federal Poverty Level for 2021 and 2022.

This is exciting as we insurance brokers now have more opportunities to extend financial help. Based on household size and income, our nifty little rate chart has expanded.