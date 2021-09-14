Health Insurance Guys: What to do about high drug prices?

Al: Humira is a Tier 5 Specialty Tier requiring prior authorization and quantity limits. We won’t have the new rates and coverages for 2022 until toward the end of October (remember the Annual Enrollment Period, AEP, goes from October 15 to December 7 and things change every doggone January 1).

The reason Humira is so expensive is its production is through manipulation of genetic material. As a biologic, it is much more difficult to make than synthetic medications. Yes, I had to look it up.

Kyle: Humira is the brand name for Adalimumab and the patent is owned by a company called AbbVie who took it over from Abbot Labs several years ago. It is possible that a generic will be available after June, 2023.

We also found that an Indian company has produced a generic for one-fifth of the cost, but who knows how long, if at all, it would take to get FDA approval. Humira is already approved for treatment of both rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

Tom: So to answer our reader’s question, yes, Buzz, our advice is to stay put with your great employer benefits because the open market does not seem to be at all hospitable.