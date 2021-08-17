Health Insurance Guys: Who needs long term care insurance and how do you get it?

Alan: Two things: women pay more because they live longer (so we’re told); insurance companies scrutinize the health records of applicants (LTC can be looong term care).

Unfortunately, many don’t consider LTC until they need it and can’t get it. You are considered to need it if you are unable to do two of the six activities of daily living (ADLs).

By the way, some say five ADLs, Washington state says 10(!). They are bathing, dressing, toileting, feeding, transferring, and continence. Dementia is an immediate trigger for LTC benefits.

On the preliminary medical history form right up top is do you now or have you ever used tobacco. Immediately after that is a medical condition, then medications, followed by hospitalizations.

Kyle: It used to be that either you had LTC in place or you paid everything out of pocket. If you ran out of pocket, then you had to spend all the way down to get on Medi-Cal.

Our GA sent some alternatives. The first one is life insurance with an LTC rider. In this case, there is a large death benefit with some provision for LTC if needed. This solves the persistent objection: “What if I get hit by a truck? I’ve wasted all that money paying for something I never used.”