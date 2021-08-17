Health Insurance Guys: Who needs long term care insurance and how do you get it?

Dear Tom, Alan and Kyle:
My husband, 59, just got over an extended illness. He is definitely on the mend now, but it was a very sobering experience.
Our health insurance covered just about all of it, however, I was worn out taking care of him at home. I was tempted to hire one of those home care services except for the cost (!).
Anyway, I learned a tough lesson about how hard it is when it all falls on one person.
This got me thinking about long-term care insurance for when the regular health insurance doesn’t help. I’m 56 and we’re both non-smokers. Can we get anything?
Lil
Tom: OK, Lil, your experience is what many go through whether they have insurance or not. The care starts at home and usually falls upon an unpaid relative or a (very) good friend.
We did run a quote through the website of a general agent. We put in a $300 daily benefit, 3-year benefit period, 100% home healthcare benefit (you’re welcome), and a compound inflation rider at 3%.
Because of his recent illness, it’s possible your husband may not qualify for the policy. If you both qualify, the annual rate would be about $3,800 for him, $5,600 for you.
Alan: Two things: women pay more because they live longer (so we’re told); insurance companies scrutinize the health records of applicants (LTC can be looong term care).
Unfortunately, many don’t consider LTC until they need it and can’t get it. You are considered to need it if you are unable to do two of the six activities of daily living (ADLs).
By the way, some say five ADLs, Washington state says 10(!). They are bathing, dressing, toileting, feeding, transferring, and continence. Dementia is an immediate trigger for LTC benefits.
On the preliminary medical history form right up top is do you now or have you ever used tobacco. Immediately after that is a medical condition, then medications, followed by hospitalizations.
Kyle: It used to be that either you had LTC in place or you paid everything out of pocket. If you ran out of pocket, then you had to spend all the way down to get on Medi-Cal.
Our GA sent some alternatives. The first one is life insurance with an LTC rider. In this case, there is a large death benefit with some provision for LTC if needed. This solves the persistent objection: “What if I get hit by a truck? I’ve wasted all that money paying for something I never used.”
There is also an annuity combined with LTC. Typically, if you need the LTC, you receive some multiple of the base value of the annuity. If you don’t need the LTC, your annuity just stays as part of your estate.
The difficult part of an annuity is that you have to put up a chunk of money to begin with. Also, annuities have surrender charges for years to discourage cashing in early.
Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com, alancash@gmail.com or KIverson@SchretteInsuranceServices.com.