Health Insurance Guys: Will an HSA benefit you?

From the very beginning of the MSA program in the 1990s, the government’s main concern was that everyone would jump on this plan and over-contribute. Even now, some surveys show that up to 70% of employees are not clear on the benefits of HSAs.

Kyle: To me, the main thing about HSAs is that whatever is put into the separate HSA account is pre-tax, i.e., the amount comes right off of your gross income on your tax return.

Also, the amount you contribute accumulates year after year and it is always yours. If you’ve amassed a sizeable sum by the time you reach 65, you can take it out for anything you want and it will be taxed just as an IRA withdrawal.

During the time you’re covered by the HSA health plan, your separate HSA account can be used in full for qualifying medical expenses. By the way, even after age 65 the HSA account can be used tax-free for medical expenses.

Tom: We looked up HSA allowable expenses. WOW. From AA meetings and acupuncture through long term care premiums to whatever start with Z, it seems almost everything qualifies. There is a section on unallowable expenses but it’s a lot smaller.