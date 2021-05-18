Health Insurance Guys: Will an HSA benefit you?

Dear Tom, Alan and Kyle:
I’m going to start a new job soon. Not my idea, the last one went away. Anyway, the new place has benefits!
My question is: how good is an HSA? From what I see, that thing has a $7,000 deductible! I’m 34 and I’ve never had to spend anywhere near that amount in a year.
It looks like I have to pay for everything until I reach $7K then the benefits kick in. Even with the boss contributing 50 percent it seems awfully expensive for not much coverage unless I spend some time in the hospital.
What gives?
Mitch
Tom: OK, Mitch, I’m going to assume that you are single with no children and that your boss is not going to contribute to your Health Savings Account (HSA), even though he/she does contribute to the monthly premium.
Having an HSA eligible plan means that you can contribute up to $3,600 in an HSA account for a full calendar year. In your case, it would be pro-rated over the balance of this year.
Al: Being a federally-prescribed program, the odd thing about the HSA in general is that nobody cares whether you put a single dime into the account.
From the very beginning of the MSA program in the 1990s, the government’s main concern was that everyone would jump on this plan and over-contribute. Even now, some surveys show that up to 70% of employees are not clear on the benefits of HSAs.
Kyle: To me, the main thing about HSAs is that whatever is put into the separate HSA account is pre-tax, i.e., the amount comes right off of your gross income on your tax return.
Also, the amount you contribute accumulates year after year and it is always yours. If you’ve amassed a sizeable sum by the time you reach 65, you can take it out for anything you want and it will be taxed just as an IRA withdrawal.
During the time you’re covered by the HSA health plan, your separate HSA account can be used in full for qualifying medical expenses. By the way, even after age 65 the HSA account can be used tax-free for medical expenses.
Tom: We looked up HSA allowable expenses. WOW. From AA meetings and acupuncture through long term care premiums to whatever start with Z, it seems almost everything qualifies. There is a section on unallowable expenses but it’s a lot smaller.
Look up “fee-free HSA accounts” and you’ll find many institutions ready to take your money. The other interesting website is “the HSA Store." This looks like Amazon Prime for anything even remotely medical.
Kyle: A separate consideration is that even though an expense may qualify on the federal charts as a legitimate cost, your health insurance company may not consider it as it applies to your deductible.
From the beginning, the allowable expenses from the HSA account are not always allowed by the insurer.
