Heritage Eats debuts two new mobile restaurants: Best Food Truck Ever and Haven Napa

After experiencing “overwhelming” community support when ramping up home deliveries due to shelter-in-place, family-owned Heritage Eats, the Napa County Small Business of the Year, is finding new ways to bring their craveable style of food closer to home than ever before with their two new mobile ventures–the Best Food Truck Ever by Heritage Eats and Haven Napa.
Now open, the Best Food Truck Ever by Heritage Eats (@bestfoodtruckever on Instagram) is currently parked every Thursday through Saturday evening at the historic Food City building on Old Sonoma Road, said a news release.
Traditionally, a variety of cuisines are usually available amongst clusters of food trucks at festivals and business parks, but Heritage Eats is putting all of that variety into one truck and planting their flag in the South Napa suburbs–making the Best Food Truck Ever a single, easy destination for an array of Heritage Eats’ greatest hits and savory truck-style menu items like the Papa K Burger, “Dirty” Fries, or the truck-exclusive Al’s Fried Chicken Sando, said the release.
“We love that families can be out for evening walks, enjoying the gorgeous Napa sunset, and have a delicious meal within minutes of their home,” said co-founder Ben Koenig IV.
“After five years in Napa, this community is our family. We’d pull our truck up to each house one by one if we could! With this being an unfortunate impossibility, we felt like partnering with Mike Holcomb, a ‘local for local’s’ developer was the next best thing.”
Continuing that effort to do the next best thing, the Best Food Truck Ever offers online ordering–something few, if any, food trucks provide. Patrons can place orders online at bestfoodtruckever.co for pick up or delivery, or even get it on DoorDash.
“At a time when people are home more often, it’s just another way to be more accessible to the community and make their day a little easier in our own small way,” added co-founder Ali Koenig.
The second restaurant, Haven Napa (@havennapa on Instagram), launches October 14 and is a ‘better chicken wings’ joint where the ‘joint’ is your own home.
As a delivery-only service, Haven Napa is focused on bringing the ‘better wings brand’ to Napa from the first bite to the last finger lick, and doing it in the place we all feel most comfortable getting a bit messy: home.
“By being delivery-only from day one, we can focus entirely on the wings,” said Ali.
“We’ve perfected original flavors and paired them with one-of-a-kind creations you won’t find on any other wings menu to create unforgettable comfort food that’s enjoyed in the best place possible–the comfort of your own home.”
Some of those unique wing flavors include Spicy Orange, Caribbean Jerk, and the Carolina-inspired cherry-flavored Cheerwine BBQ. Starting October 14th, all delivery orders can be made online at havennapa.com or by using DoorDash or UberEats.
When customers hear about the two new ventures opening back-to-back, the response is often a mix of excitement and shock, as they can’t fathom how the Koenig’s–a husband and wife who recently welcomed their first baby daughter into the world–have the time and energy to do it.
“It’s not about growing necessarily–it’s about recognizing we have a responsibility to do more,” remarked Ben.
“The community support we received from Napa when COVID-19 first hit was off the charts, and it enabled us to maintain employees and keep serving our neighborhood. Now we’re multiplying that love by opening two more ‘locations,’ hiring more local staff, and reinvesting in our Napa family. We’ve got to keep paying it forward.”
