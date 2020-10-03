Heritage Eats debuts two new mobile restaurants: Best Food Truck Ever and Haven Napa

After experiencing “overwhelming” community support when ramping up home deliveries due to shelter-in-place, family-owned Heritage Eats, the Napa County Small Business of the Year, is finding new ways to bring their craveable style of food closer to home than ever before with their two new mobile ventures–the Best Food Truck Ever by Heritage Eats and Haven Napa.

Now open, the Best Food Truck Ever by Heritage Eats (@bestfoodtruckever on Instagram) is currently parked every Thursday through Saturday evening at the historic Food City building on Old Sonoma Road, said a news release.

Traditionally, a variety of cuisines are usually available amongst clusters of food trucks at festivals and business parks, but Heritage Eats is putting all of that variety into one truck and planting their flag in the South Napa suburbs–making the Best Food Truck Ever a single, easy destination for an array of Heritage Eats’ greatest hits and savory truck-style menu items like the Papa K Burger, “Dirty” Fries, or the truck-exclusive Al’s Fried Chicken Sando, said the release.

“We love that families can be out for evening walks, enjoying the gorgeous Napa sunset, and have a delicious meal within minutes of their home,” said co-founder Ben Koenig IV.