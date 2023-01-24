 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hero Café comes of age at Napa's Oxbow area

  • 0

“The world needs more heroes” is the slogan of the Hero Foundation, a Napa nonprofit that is funded in part by profits from the Hero Café.

Since 2021, the Hero Café has served sustainable and eco-friendly coffee. While the quality of their coffee and their philanthropic efforts remain consistent, there have been a few changes in the company in the past year.

“We used to be a mobile coffee service for events,” said Michael Rupprecht, 23, executive director of The Hero Foundation. “Now we’re in a fixed location outdoors at NapaRio on Water Street, which is cozy and less hectic than (the atmosphere at) events. Our goal for 2023 is to establish a deeper connection to our community.”

The Hero Foundation started as a community service club organized by Rupprecht and three of his friends after the 2017 wildfires to raise funds for those affected. In 2021, it evolved into a place for young adults in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties to get involved in community service projects. Volunteers choose to participate in causes that are closest to their hearts.

People are also reading…

In the last year, their volunteer pool has grown from 150 to 190 members. Rupprecht explained that volunteers assist with packaging supplies for the homeless, cleanups, and simple tasks at fundraisers, such as checking in or completing forms.

“The Hero Foundation core team is Raphael Genty, who’s in his last semester at Napa Valley College; Dominic Di Pasqua, who will attend UC Davis next semester and Carlo Bartalotti, who is finishing his courses at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and who has done an incredible job helping remotely; Maena Manzon is part of the team as our baker; and there’s me, a student at NVC,” said Rupprecht.

The Hero Foundation’s Mission Statement sounds lofty: “We are on a quest to do our part in saving the world through community service projects, fundraising, activism, and the development of a movement of people who believe in the possibility of building a better world with peace, love, and prosperity for all.” The founders, however, decided to begin by focusing on local organizations that needed help.

In 2022, they helped with several projects, including the Downtown Napa River Community Cleanup, a fundraiser for Hero Foundation to help with local projects, care package assembly for the local homeless and a wine tasting fundraiser for World Central Kitchen working in the Ukraine.

In previous years, they’ve helped with Napa Coastal Cleanup Day, a fundraiser for ParentsCAN, a peace march, Napa River cleanup, Vine Trail cleanup and a blood drive.

“We’re starting 2023 with another care package assembly for the homeless, which we coordinate through Abode Services volunteer coordinator Wendi Moore,” said Rupprecht. “We have many more projects for this year in the planning stage.”

The café has added more coffee selections.

“One of our goals has been to supply coffee to restaurants and increase our wholesale distribution. Since last year, we now have the capacity to hand roast 100 pounds of coffee at a time. We rent a facility near Berkeley by the hour using a Probat roaster, a beast of a machine.”

“After taking classes and doing research, we’ve increased our suppliers from Chik Monk Coffee Roasters in India to additional single-origin farms in Brazil and Guatemala. Soon, perhaps, we’ll have beans from other countries. All the farms are sustainable, and we work with ones who are concerned with climate change and our planet. We now offer medium and dark roasts along with our Do-Gooder Decaf. This year we’re adding our Espresso Blend and French Roast. There are more blends, such as our Ludwig Blend, named after my grandfather who insisted he got a lot done because he was well-caffeinated.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Coffee bean options are available online, as are other Hero Café merchandise, volunteer sign-ups and other information (theherofoundationus.org/herocafe).

“We’ve also expanded our pastry offerings with the help of Samantha Jovel of Sammycakes. The offerings vary day by day, but usually we have banana bread, biscotti, scones, coffee cake and chocolate muffins.”

The move to a permanent location at the event center, NapaRio, meant a few other changes to Hero Café.

“We’re so grateful for NapaRio to be here at the corner of McKinstry and Water Streets.”

Azadeh Riaz, owner of the event center, said she liked having the Hero Café in front of her building.

“I wanted to be helpful on this side of Oxbow,” said Riaz, who is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. “They are young, ambitious, good people and I believe good things come to good people.”

“It’s a good fit because it is so quiet here and there’s an amazing breeze that comes through on a warm day. We also have an incredible garden that we want to show people.”

Rupprecht said the reason he likes coffee is simple. “Drinking coffee tastes like home. It’s a feeling of family with the fireplace going and knowing everything is all right. I appreciate the hands that go into picking and washing the beans. It’s grown on the coffee belt by farmers and is sent to us, it’s roasted and then gets to us, that’s what I mean by hands.”

“Our message is that we’re here for Napa. We’re locals through and through. We’re here to bring top tier, quality coffee to our neighbors and to give back to our neighbors. We’re happy that we have regulars who come for coffee, and we look forward to meeting new people. When we say we offer coffee and kindness, we take that literally.”

If the founding team members and their non-profit work seem too good to be true, see the last sentence in the Hero Foundation Mission: “We Will Save the World.” They mean it.

The Hero Cafe is located at 943 Water St. in Napa. 