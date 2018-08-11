Boutique wine producer Beau Vigne has been acquired by two Arizona businessmen. The pair, Don Dady and Jason Kyle, announced the acquisition through their business entity, Summit Vineyards, this week.
Best known for its Cabernet Sauvignon, Beau Vigne has for years flown under the radar as a self-described “hidden gem” of sorts.
However, the brand is on track to bolster its reach and production numbers over the coming years.
With a tasting room in Yountville today, a brick and mortar winery is currently in the works on Silverado Trail, where production is permitted for up to 14,000 gallons of wine per year.
The new facility could be operational as early as next year, according to the new owners.
Founder Ed Snider said that under the new owners, the winery is "definitely going bigger ... There's definitely a couple wines they want to ramp up on."
Though in the near-term, owner Jason Kyle said this week, “We want to still be a small winery and continue to do what Ed has done, which is focus on creating those high-end wines."
He added that, even with the new winery facility, any sort of mass production "is not in our plans immediately.”
The winery is a “passion project” for Dady, a wine country native and co-founder of financial services company Annexus in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kyle, a former Super Bowl-winning NFL long snapper, today co-owns Arizona coffee company Press Coffee and will be “more on the operation side” of Beau Vigne, he said.
Beau Vigne sources from notable vineyards throughout the North Coast, as well as their Stags Ridge vineyard set atop Soda Canyon Road in the Atlas Peak appellation.
In addition to Cabernet, the winery also produces Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and a Sauvignon Blanc. Its Cabernets start around $90 and its forthcoming 2016 grown from Stags Ridge fruit goes for $150 a bottle.
Snider launched the winery in 2002, and has owned it with his family until now. The vineyard, which was included in the acquisition, today yields nine acres of fruit.
Since its founding, Snider’s focus has been to perfect Beau Vigne’s product, he said in a press release from Summit Vineyards. Following the acquisition, he'll be staying on with a hand in the winemaking for at least the next year, he said.
Along with the Stags Ridge vineyard, the Summit Vineyards group now holds Beau Vigne’s 100-point Reserve Cabernet among their portfolio. The winery is the only property or label the pair owns as Summit Vineyards, Kyle said.
Beau Vigne, which has long used custom crush facilities to produce its wines, won the county planning commission’s approval in 2016 to build its brick and mortar winery on eight acres at 4057 Silverado Trail.
The new facility was approved at 5,807 square feet, accompanied by a 1,773-square-foot hospitality administration building. Production at the site was approved to rise from 8,000 gallons to the current 14,000 gallons a year. Dady and Kyle are now taking the lead on its construction.
"In a perfect world," Kyle said, "we’d be doing our harvest at that facility next year."