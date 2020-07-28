High-end listings are returning, outpacing the recovery of the more affordable market

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New listings of high-end houses, which dropped the furthest and fastest during the early months of the pandemic, are coming back to the market and inflating the median price of houses currently for sale, according to a Zillow analysis.

The median list price for a home in the Philadelphia metropolitan area in June was $333,074 _ a 5.2% increase from May and nearly 12% higher than a year ago, according to the online real estate database company.

During the same time, the number of new listings above $402,000 _ the top fifth of new listings in June _ was up roughly 19% in the region.

Buyer demand remains high, and inventory is low, which has brought high-end sellers who had been nervous about the pandemic back to the market, Zillow analysts said. Higher numbers of high-end sales raise the median list price.

For the most affordable segment of the Philadelphia-area market _ the bottom fifth of new listings, priced below $159,000 _ new listings are down more than 20% from last year and down roughly 7% from May to June. Spring is typically the busiest season for home sales.

Nationally, before and early in the pandemic, new listings of the most affordable houses outpaced those of high-end houses, so June saw a reversal of that trend.