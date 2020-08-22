Historic Napa houses see major changes during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires may have much of life at a standstill, but for these longtime Napa homes, time marches on.
Three historical/vintage downtown properties have seen major changes in recent weeks. One was sold, one started renovations and one is coming onto the market.
The Judge Johnson and Sarah Horrell House
The Horrell House, located at 554 Randolph St., sold on Thursday, Aug. 20. Based on the transfer tax paid, the house sold for $3 million.
It was listed for sale for $3.2 million earlier this spring by Agi Vermes Smith of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group.
The buyer, according to county records, is Christopher M. Ashworth.
Ashworth could not be immediately reached to comment on his purchase on Friday. However, the seller, Karen Wesson, said that the new owners “are very excited about the property and the history,” she said.
After spending five years renovating the home, it was a hard decision to sell, she admitted.
“I have mixed feelings, but I know I thought long and hard about it, and it was the best solution,” said Wesson. “That helps greatly in the transition.”
The Horrell House was in bad shape when Wesson bought it after the 2014 earthquake.
One of Napa’s oldest homes – circa 1856 – it had been chopped up into half a dozen apartments, suffered from years of delayed maintenance and was red-tagged after the quake.
“It needed so much work,” but she was not deterred, she said in an earlier interview.
When she saw the Horrell House, “It just said, ‘Help me. I need my dignity back.’ I could see beyond how it looked and thought, I’m ready to tackle this one.”
She paid $655,000 for the Carpenter-Gothic style house.
“Little did I know it was going to take five years and myself working there every day.”
She and a team of workers completely renovated the property, upcycling as much of the materials as she could, for example, turning over wood wall boards to a new side or refinished existing wood floors.
The Randolph Street site consists of a three-story main house built within a few years of California’s promotion to statehood in 1850, and a smaller, shingled home known as the Luther T. Hayman Cottage, added around 1905. A garage/carriage house rounds out the group.
Wesson also preserved many of the bits and pieces she found during the renovation, including iron cut nails, old sections of wallpaper and flooring, a few coins, metal hinges, vintage tins and newspapers, wood shavings, glass bottles, a tiny pair of scissors, many, many flattened beer cans, and even a 1950s Napa city dog license tag.
The Thomas Earl House
There’s progress at another historic Napa property, the Thomas Earl House, located at 1221 Seminary St.
Owner Marc Porat said work has begun to clear the site. That includes removal of a huge elm tree, magnolia tree and other trees at the property. Tree crews cut down the trees this past week and on Friday morning all that was left were several huge stumps.
“We’re sad to see that tree go, but at the same time, you can see it had reached end of life,” said Porat. “It was quite something how much damage was there internally.”
The next stages include rehabilitating the house, moving it 12 feet to the east and excavating a new basement area.
“We will rehabilitate the house in sections,” he said.
The plan, approved by the city, is to turn the property in to a corporate retreat center, said Porat.
Of course COVID-19 has impacted the project, he said.
“Obviously the city had to go upside down in its own processes to cope with what to do,” during the pandemic. “They just had to set everything aside for a few months,” he said. However, “It definitely caused several months of delay.”
He also thinks that due to the pandemic, a retreat house is something that’s needed more than ever.
“This is time to learn to reflect and think deeply,” said Porat. “What’s the nature of work? Now what do we do?”
“Every assumption has to be looked at, and rethought and challenged because of the uncertainty,” of the pandemic, said Porat.
“The retreat (compound) is a place where one can go off and ask those kinds of questions.”
The property will eventually include a 10-room group retreat center with three new buildings accompanying the original home built in 1861.
And the wood from the trees? Some of it is going to Blue Oak School for projects, said Porat. For anyone who wants some wood sections (that could be quite heavy) pieces will be left outside the fence around the property on Monday and Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone who wants to pick it up, he said.
Almost for sale: 405 Jefferson St.
Not quite as historic but equally well known is the older home next to the former Green Lantern Bar on Jefferson Street.
The house itself is located at 405 Jefferson St. The bar was at 411 Jefferson St.
Earlier this year owner, Art Reyes began a complete remodel of the house and property.
Originally, he wanted to build an 11-room bed and breakfast inn on the two parcels, but when those plans did not progress, Reyes decided to renovate the house as a residence. A second unit was built over a garage space
Reyes could not be immediately reached on Friday, but earlier this year, he said he and his wife may either sell the home at 405 Jefferson St. or move into it themselves.
“I love Old Town,” said Reyes at the time.
Today, the house has a “coming soon” for sale sign installed in front.
Reyes has spent about a year fixing up his house next to the Green Lantern. “We’ve completely redone” the inside and out, he said.
Along the way, he found a few surprises, like a previously hidden cellar staircase in the house which early residents likely used for cold storage.
One interior wall showed signs of a house fire.
“On the north side, we ripped that whole wall off and the walls were all black,” and charred like charcoal, he said.
“Everyone is super-excited about how the house has turned out to this point,” Reyes said.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
