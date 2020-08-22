Historic Napa houses see major changes during COVID-19 pandemic

The Horrell House was in bad shape when Wesson bought it after the 2014 earthquake.

One of Napa’s oldest homes – circa 1856 – it had been chopped up into half a dozen apartments, suffered from years of delayed maintenance and was red-tagged after the quake.

“It needed so much work,” but she was not deterred, she said in an earlier interview.

When she saw the Horrell House, “It just said, ‘Help me. I need my dignity back.’ I could see beyond how it looked and thought, I’m ready to tackle this one.”

She paid $655,000 for the Carpenter-Gothic style house.

“Little did I know it was going to take five years and myself working there every day.”

She and a team of workers completely renovated the property, upcycling as much of the materials as she could, for example, turning over wood wall boards to a new side or refinished existing wood floors.

The Randolph Street site consists of a three-story main house built within a few years of California’s promotion to statehood in 1850, and a smaller, shingled home known as the Luther T. Hayman Cottage, added around 1905. A garage/carriage house rounds out the group.