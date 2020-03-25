How California businesses can get help to outlast coronavirus and keep their employees

With business slowing because of the coronavirus outbreak, Shaun Cho said he had no choice but to cut his 10 employees' hours at New World Cleaners in Sacramento.

He didn't want to do it.

"Most of my employees, I've had for over 15 years. They're like family to me," Cho said. "But if I don't stay afloat, they're not going to have a job in a month or two when things get back to normal."

Cho said that he's seen a precipitous drop in business because of COVID-19. Machines that once ran six days a week now are running only three. He said his income is down 70 to 80 percent.

"It's pretty bad right now," he said.

More than three-quarters, 76 percent, of small businesses in America have been negatively affected by the spread of COVID-19, according to survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business.

"Of those businesses negatively impacted, 23 percent are experiencing supply chain disruptions, 54 percent slower sales, and 9 percent sick employees," according to the federation.