This past week OLE Health welcomed Gordon Huether’s 18-foot powder-coated aluminum sculpture titled “Salud” to its new Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus. The complex is located at 300 Hartle Court.
The installation, "inspired by OLE Health's mission to provide high-quality care to the community, is a brightly colored, open-ended circle that conveys a powerful presence through its graceful simplicity," said a news release.
Both the open circle design and the title for the work, "Salud," a Spanish toast meaning "to your health," are meant to convey constant growth, healing, wholeness and development.
“A circle is analogous with health, wholeness,” said Huether. “The sculpture is filled with metaphor that supports the mission of OLE Health.”
In addition to being a visual representation of the 'O' in OLE, "the open circle also expresses the idea of community, of life, strength, vitality and the idea that all things are connected."
"The optimistic, sun-shiny yellow hue of the installation aspires to uplift the spirit of visitors to the healthcare facility, while also providing a colorful contrast to the muted earth tones of the OLE Health building’s architecture," said the release.
“Imagining the exceptional experience that our patients will have when they walk into this world-class building is so exciting for me, and for our staff,” said OLE Health CEO Alicia Hardy.
Construction of the new south Napa OLE Health campus is ongoing with the official opening of the new healthcare complex anticipated for spring 2019.
The public is invited to a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at the new facility on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 6 p.m.