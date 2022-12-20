I found it in Napa: Shop this (downtown) block during the holidays

If you aim to shop local for the holidays, the problem is not finding fabulous gifts in Napa Valley. Rather, it’s narrowing down the options.

It’s easy to share a piece of Napa Valley with your loved ones.

Would your Aunt Shirley appreciate a cooking class at Copia? Is your Uncle Sergio into barrel art? Or, maybe your sister Paula would get a kick out of some olive oils from Napastäk.

In any case, the options for local Napa shopping are so wide-ranging that to illustrate this for purposes of this article, we will concentrate on one square block within Napa proper, with suggestions from Craig Smith of the Downtown Napa Association (donapa.com).

“Everybody does something for the holidays,” Smith said. “You literally can go door to door and find things.”

Following is a “random sample along a one block radius downtown,” he said. “There are 75 restaurants downtown and probably the same number of retail outlets.”

First up, there’s Milo and Friends Pet Boutique, 1300 1st St Suite 317, which offers in-store shopping, curbside pickup, and delivery.

“This is primarily for your dogs, but also other pets,” Smith said.

Milo and Friends is the perfect spot to find something for your beloved pet and/or the pet-lover in your family. The store carries made-in-Napa and other items for dogs, puppies, cats and humans, including gift boxes, health and wellness items, and holiday goodies, according to its website. These include treats, clothes, toys and accessories.

“Next door to that, there’s Cupcake (For Sweet and Stylish Kids) where you can find clothes for kids 5 and under,” Smith said.

Founded by Jenny Romeyn of Austin, Texas in 2005 in Santa Rosa, a second Cupcake store opened on Napa’s First Street in July, 2020, according to the company website.

“With the latest styles by Tea Collection, Kickee Pants, Mayoral and more,” Cupcake offers trendy children’s fashions, the site says… Adding that Romeyn set out to create “not just a shop, but an experience.”

Every item in her stores has been hand-picked by Romeyn “because it was love at first sight when she saw it,” according to the site.

“Next to that, and you’re at Honey Whiskey Boutique, (where you can find) something contemporary for mom in the age 25 to 50 category of ladies clothes and accessories,” Smith said. Honey Whiskey is at 1300 1st St #335.

“With us, you can find a modern bohemia with a combination of on-trend items and a pinch of eclectic in our clothing, accessories, gifts + goods,” according to the company website. “Building an inclusive community and providing a unique experience to our customers is at the core of everything we do, with each piece thoughtfully curated, keeping trend, quality, and you in mind.”

Close by Honey Whiskey is The Bennington Napa Valley, a “great place to pick up something if you’re headed to a picnic, or something to remind you of your trip to Napa,” Smith said. The shop is located at 1300 First St. Napa Mall #345.

The Bennington offers “thoughtful gifts for lasting impressions,” according to its website, including items for the home, furniture, home décor, tabletop and bar, food, gifts, holiday items and beauty and health.

Among the brands carried are Sweet Blossoms Company, Rustic Bakery, Sonoma Gourmet and Napa Nuts, the site says.

“And next to that is Riza Plants,” Napa’s botanical boutique, Smith said. “If you have any interest in plants; questions about plants, check with her.”

“Riza (noun); Greek for 'Roots',” the firm’s website says, adding that “Riza's mission is to connect people through plants. We handpick the highest quality plants, ceramics, and indoor garden supplies ...”

Located at 1300 First St. Suite 355, Riza officials “know you want to be a successful plant parent,” its website says. “In order to do that you need a healthy plant and information on how to care for it. We believe that caring for your houseplant should be just as fun as picking it out. We understand that a lot goes into finding your perfect plant, which is why Riza curates and hand picks plants based on your skill level and individual needs. So you can stop feeling the shame of a wilted leaf and instead grow and flourish WITH your plants!”

“Right across the hall from Riza is the C’est La Paire,” Smith said. “If you’re tired from all the shopping, here’s where you can pick up women’s shoes.”

This women’s shoes and accessories shop is at 1300 First St. Suite 358. Founded in 2018, it’s “a destination for chic, high-quality shoes, boots and handbags from Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto, Mark Jenkins, The Flexx USA and more. The much-loved store is in Suite 358 across from Napa Valley Jewelers,” according to First Street Napa.

“It’s literally store after store after store,” Smith said. “The restaurants all have gift certificates – if you’re interested: Eiko’s Sushi, with Japanese and Asian/Pacific cuisine.

Across from them is First & Franklin Marketplace, with deli inspired food; the Kitchen Door, an eclectic mix from chef Todd Humphries and Compline Restaurant and Wine Shop,” a wine bar, bottle shop and workshop venue with Californian eats offered in stylish indoor-outdoor digs, according to its website.

