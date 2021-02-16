If the shoe fits: C’est La Paire now open in Napa

Indelicato gives a lot of the credit for her success to her store manager, Elena Brewington, with being able to pull it off.

“She is my right-hand woman. She makes me laugh when there isn’t much to laugh about. We make a great team!”

The two also work together on social media. “When we’re on Facebook or Instagram, we have to be mindful that things aren’t ‘business as usual’ out there. People are having a hard time, and we need to be sensitive to that.”

The thing that’s turned out very well, even in the middle of a pandemic, is the move to Napa. “There is so much to be thankful for, even in these times. People here are amazing. I’ve experienced a genuine outpouring of support. It’s been very humbling.”

As Indelicato gets more settled, you can look for community events hosted by the store.

“In the past, we’ve done programs including ‘Santa Clause for a Cause,’ which raised money for Napa Youth Foster Programs. I’m looking forward to jumping in again as soon as things open up more.” Got a favorite group you like to support? Stop in and tell Indelicato about it. “Come talk to me and let’s see what we can do.”