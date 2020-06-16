If you've lost your health plan in the COVID crisis, you've got options

Another complication: Fourteen states have not expanded their Medicaid programs under the ACA, and another, Nebraska, has enacted, but not implemented, an expansion. In those states, some people, especially adults below the poverty line with no dependent children, might not be eligible for Medicaid coverage at all. This creates a catch-22: They don’t earn enough to get them over the poverty line, but they don’t qualify for a subsidized ACA plan, either. These people are caught in what is called the “coverage gap.”

Still — some good news — some adults in that gap might be lifted out of it by the additional $600-a-week payment for unemployment.

“The vast majority of people we see are getting coverage and reach 100% of the federal poverty level with unemployment benefits and year-to-date income,” said Van Arnam in North Carolina, one of the states that have not expanded Medicaid. “They are usually able to get an ACA plan with a zero or low premium, which is a big weight off their shoulders.”

Staying on a former employer’s plan, through a law commonly known as COBRA, is also an option for some. The deadline to enroll in this has been extended until 60 days after the national COVID emergency ends, although people who wait to enroll are still liable for past premiums dating back to when they lost their coverage.

And those could be substantial. In COBRA, employees must pay the full cost of the premium — although some employers are sharing that cost during the pandemic — and Congress may consider a full or partial subsidy in upcoming legislation.

