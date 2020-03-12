In a California town called Cool, gentrification means a Dollar General store

"We're not anti-development," said Curt Kruger, a member of the American River Community Coalition, a group of residents fighting the project. "What we are opposed to are things that will kill us."

He ticked off recent, deadly wildfires: the Camp fire in Paradise, the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa and the Carr fire in Redding.

"These were once-in-a-generation events, and they have all happened in the last three years," he said. "More people are living (in) and going into forested areas, and that equals more people at risk of starting fires."

In a statement, California State Parks said visitation to the 30,000-acre Auburn State Recreation Area has increased by about 400% over the last three decades. The area currently has 36 campsites; the plan to add more, which has not been finalized, is an attempt to manage that growth.

State Parks and the Bureau of Reclamation "understand that some nearby communities may have concerns about wildfires, but it is important to note that most of the wildfires that started in the recreation area over the last several decades were caused by fireworks, illegal campfires or other similar activities away from developed campgrounds and day-use areas," the statement says.