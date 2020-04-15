Independent contractors can soon apply for unemployment benefits

Workers in California’s gig economy who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic will soon be eligible for unemployment insurance under a federal program that will distribute payments as soon as 24 hours after an application is submitted.
California Labor Secretary Julie Su gave details about how independent contractors can apply to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program in a letter posted on her website Tuesday. Su said the funds are covered under the federal government’s Cares Act, and will be available to workers who since they are self-employed, have exhausted regular benefits, or didn’t work enough, don’t qualify for state unemployment benefits. Workers can apply for the federal benefits if they can show they have either lost their job, or become partially unemployed due to coronavirus.
Su said it would take two weeks for the state Labor Department to set up the payments system in order to “create this new technology system, test it and be able to turn payments around.” Su said that applicants’ weekly assistance amounts would be based on their earnings and if their earnings amounts could be verified.
Those getting assistance under the program can also get the $600 a week additional payment for each week they are unemployed for the weeks of March 29 until the end of July.
Su said that she would provide an update on the program when the site is ready to go live. Su said that once a person completes their application, they will get their first benefits within 24 to 48 hours.
