It’s a great hair day at Miss Donna’s

“My son thought he wanted to be a barber and wanted me to teach him, and I told him no. When you go to school, you learn other things other than just technique. But in school, you work mostly on mannequins so you’re not working on human hair. You must practice for that. There aren’t any schools left in Napa, but a couple are in the Fairfield and Vacaville area and one in Vallejo.”

She owned Studio West in Sonoma for five years but sold it in the mid-80s as her children got older.

“When they were young, my daughter and son came to work with me every day. The older lady clients just loved them. They all wanted to hold the little ones and I was happy to let them play with each one. My children had dozens of grandmas that way. The kids turned out very social and I think it’s from their early days of talking to the elderly ladies.”

During that time, Martinez also traveled to do hair, worked at the Sonoma Valley Hospital and styled at home.

“My husband joked that our dining room or garage was always a salon.”

Now she has two stylists and additional vacant stations for rent.