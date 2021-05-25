It’s a great hair day at Miss Donna’s

Donna Martinez loves her career as a hairstylist, but her first experience as a young client was traumatic.
“I was 12 years old, and my mother took me for a pixie haircut at Amy’s Beauty Shop in San Jose,” said Martinez with a laugh. “I cried. Right then, I made up my mind to be a hairdresser and vowed never to do that to people.”
Martinez recently opened Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon on Solano Avenue. The previous tenant was Kathleen's Hairstyles.
“In December of 2020, I had the opportunity to get this location and remodeled. We were finally able to open officially this February.”
She attended cosmetology school through an ROP program in high school and got her license in 1978. The dreaded pixie cut beauty shop hired her for her first job.
When she moved to Sonoma in 1981, she managed Great Clips in Petaluma for five years and 12 years at Great Clips in Napa, for the same franchise owner.
“Great Clips is an excellent place for training new stylists,” explained Martinez. “When you’re straight out of school, you get to perfect what you just learned because they only do haircuts. When stylists are ready to branch out into something new, they’re ready for the next level.”
“My son thought he wanted to be a barber and wanted me to teach him, and I told him no. When you go to school, you learn other things other than just technique. But in school, you work mostly on mannequins so you’re not working on human hair. You must practice for that. There aren’t any schools left in Napa, but a couple are in the Fairfield and Vacaville area and one in Vallejo.”
She owned Studio West in Sonoma for five years but sold it in the mid-80s as her children got older.
“When they were young, my daughter and son came to work with me every day. The older lady clients just loved them. They all wanted to hold the little ones and I was happy to let them play with each one. My children had dozens of grandmas that way. The kids turned out very social and I think it’s from their early days of talking to the elderly ladies.”
During that time, Martinez also traveled to do hair, worked at the Sonoma Valley Hospital and styled at home.
“My husband joked that our dining room or garage was always a salon.”
Now she has two stylists and additional vacant stations for rent.
Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon opened as soon as they were allowed due to COVID regulations. “We wear masks. All our stations are six feet apart and no one works in the salon together, except for Saturdays. We have hand sanitizers for ourselves and clients.”
Besides haircuts, Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon does hair color, deep conditioning, shampoo and blow-outs and shampoo and sets.
“I still do perms,” said Martinez. “I can even do barber cuts like the flattop.”
She used to go to hair shows for their classes and to see new techniques, but no longer. “Now they’re like a big garage sale of products.”
Martinez said that every year brings new brands to the hairstyling market along with environmental awareness and she chooses her products carefully.
“There is less alcohol in every product and less lacquer in hairspray. We don’t use products with parabens, all our products are water-soluble so there’s no build-up in clients’ hair. Mainly, the products we use are by Redken or Matrix Biolage. A new product I will be carrying is by Zorian of New York.”
Is it a good time to get into the hairstyling profession?
“I say if you want to try it, go for it. You never know until you try it. But, if you don’t like hair on you, this isn’t the job for you. If you don’t like people, don’t go into hairstyling. Hairstylists are also therapists. Clients pour their hearts out. You hear everyone’s secrets, but I’ve never been embarrassed by them.”
Martinez said it’s a great time for stylists. “There've got to be 500 hair salons in Napa; many are one-person operations, but a lot of salons are looking for stylists to rent stations. With salons starting back up, they’re desperate for stylists.”
With so many salons and barbershops out there, how does Donna differentiate hers?
“I stay as reasonable in price as possible. I want to make a living, not get rich. A friend recently came back from her salon and the stylist had raised her rates, without notice, to $300 for a haircut and color. She was furious and confused by the lack of warning.”
Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon doesn’t have a website but is on Facebook and Instagram. She runs specials every month. In April, for instance, she offered $5 off any service. Every month, she has a raffle for businesses.
“You put your business card in and if your name is drawn, the business receives up to six haircuts,” she explained. “I also have a free loyalty card; with every six services, you get one free.”
Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon is open daily with appointments and welcomes walk-ins at 2467 Solano Ave., 707-254-5996.
Photos: inside Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon of Napa.
Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon
Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon on Solano Avenue.
Inside Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon on Solano Avenue.
Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon on Solano Avenue.
Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon on Solano Avenue.
Miss Donna’s Great Hair Day Salon
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com