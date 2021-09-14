It’s a Small World: Napa restaurant brings far-flung cuisine to a cozy downtown Napa spot

The first year was a challenge for Small World. Downtown Napa had a lot of vacancies, and getting known took a while.

“Napa was dead. We used to close at 3 p.m. The only people on the streets were skaters.

Mike said his landlord, Mike Danelen, saved him.

“He took me to his warehouse, loaded two coolers in a truck, and brought them to me, free of charge. When we were having trouble making rent the first year, he told me not to pay rent for four months. He was one of the most humble, sweet guys I’ve known.”

When Danelen was dying, he demanded that Mike find and hand him their lease agreement. His landlord took out a pen, and across the bottom of the document wrote, “Should the building ever be for sale, Mike has the right of first refusal to buy it.” Mike took advantage of the generous move, and has owned the building for 15 years.