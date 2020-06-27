It's boom times for sign makers. So why aren't they making more money?

But while sign makers like Seiger say they’re being called on more than ever before, it’s a mixed bag for their bottom line.

Requests for one-off jobs — say, a church that wants the faithful to know Mass is now broadcast online, or a factory announcing new social distancing rules — have flooded the inbox and phone line of David Haroonian, who owns a Fastsigns franchise in West Hollywood in L.A.

“They’re ordering signage for COVID protection and shields, and restaurants are putting banners that they’re open for takeouts,” said the 56-year-old.

It’s not enough.

Around this time of the year, Haroonian — who says revenue has fallen by at least 50% — says his company would be servicing large events like bar mitzvahs and weddings.

“But all of that is gone,” he said. “Everything helps, but definitely you want bigger jobs — something that’s $3,000 instead of $100.”

Luis Rotulos, who operates out of Lawndale, has experienced the same.

“I go to the shop, and I’ll be there for six to seven hours, and my phone doesn’t even ring once” for a lucrative order, said the 52-year-old.