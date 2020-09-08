'It's the principle of the thing!' Couple fights for 44-year-old phone number

First and foremost, be polite. These are crazy days as well for service reps, nearly all of whom aren't to blame for their companies' penny-pinching practices. A little civility goes a long way.Don't be shy about escalating. Front-line service reps are frequently not given the power to resolve matters on their own and will often give an unsatisfactory response. Ask to speak with a supervisor.If that doesn't work, write to the company's chief executive or president, detailing the nature of the problem and providing as much documentation as possible. Most big companies have special dispute-resolution departments at senior levels.Be persistent. If it becomes clear that you're not going away, some companies will finally throw in the towel and offer the response you're seeking. Squeaky wheels and all that.What happened to Gross and Brown is yet another example of how customer service could be immeasurably improved if service reps were empowered to handle things on their own.