James joins Larkmead Vineyards as VP, general manager

Master Sommelier Jay James has been named the new vice president and general manager of Larkmead Vineyards.

James started his career in hospitality at the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta, and from there, his career developed to include the management of several on-premise wine programs. He worked as wine director for the Peasant Restaurant Group in their flagship restaurant, the City Grill Atlanta, as sommelier and assistant general manager at Nikolai’s Roof at the Atlanta Hilton, and key account sales representative for Atlanta Wholesale Wine. James passed the Master Sommelier exam in 1997, becoming only the 32nd American to successfully complete it. In 2005, he entered the wholesale world and joined Southern Wine and Spirits of Nevada.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2013, James moved to the Napa Valley to join Chappellet Vineyards as director of sales. He led Chappellet’s sales efforts in all trade channels as well as guiding marketing endeavors.

“Jay will play an integral role in every aspect of the operation at Larkmead Vineyards, from wholesale management to trade and consumer marketing to staff development,” said Larkmead proprietor Cam Baker.

The move signals a new era for Larkmead Vineyards as it enters its 125th anniversary. “I am distinctly honored to join the Larkmead team and be a part of this next chapter,” James said. “The history is captivating; it is a great privilege to be connected, and a new part of it, and have the opportunity to share the rich stories from this legendary estate.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0