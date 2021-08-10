Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: A window into the quantifiable growth of U.S. soccer

For those of us who see advertising as more than just an annoyance but as a socioeconomic barometer, something interesting happened with June’s Euro 2020 soccer championship.

The final match, between Italy and England, pulled in more U.S. viewers than did the first three games of the NBA finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

You may have to be a bit of a sports fan to fully appreciate this. The NBA playoffs are a grueling competition. Winning the NBA championship takes skill, endurance and luck. There’s a big payoff for the players and owners. But it also affects every vendor and fan throughout the country.

France and the 2019 World Cup: A window into a European soccer tournament

You have to understand what soccer means to the rest of the world. I was in Aix-en Provence during the 2019 World Cup. Over the course of a month, I joined my new neighbors in the city’s squares. I learned to get there early, snag a seat and settle in with a beer. There were big-screen TVs and chefs manning monster paella pans or making bouillabaisse. There was charcuterie and cheese. Massive amounts of beer and wine. Everyone was cheering, screaming, and hugging.