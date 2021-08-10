Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: A window into the quantifiable growth of U.S. soccer

For those of us who see advertising as more than just an annoyance but as a socioeconomic barometer, something interesting happened with June’s Euro 2020 soccer championship.
The final match, between Italy and England, pulled in more U.S. viewers than did the first three games of the NBA finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
You may have to be a bit of a sports fan to fully appreciate this. The NBA playoffs are a grueling competition. Winning the NBA championship takes skill, endurance and luck. There’s a big payoff for the players and owners. But it also affects every vendor and fan throughout the country.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
France and the 2019 World Cup: A window into a European soccer tournament
You have to understand what soccer means to the rest of the world. I was in Aix-en Provence during the 2019 World Cup. Over the course of a month, I joined my new neighbors in the city’s squares. I learned to get there early, snag a seat and settle in with a beer. There were big-screen TVs and chefs manning monster paella pans or making bouillabaisse. There was charcuterie and cheese. Massive amounts of beer and wine. Everyone was cheering, screaming, and hugging.
It was impossible not to get caught up in the frenzy. I love to travel, and over the years I’ve watched kids with soccer balls. They’ll play wherever there’s a flat stretch — dodging cars on city streets, in parks, and on playgrounds. They’re playing on beaches and in parking lots. Every kid’s channeling Cristiano Ronaldo.
Advertisers across a whole range of products are stepping up to new opportunities
Euro 2020 drew an average of 9.4 million viewers. It was also the largest audience for any U.S. soccer telecast since the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. According to Fox Sports, the Women’s World Cup France 2019 final peaked at nearly 20 million, across FOX and streaming services. Contrast that with ABC’s average of 8.9 million people tuning in for the first three games of the NBA Finals.
The success of our U.S. women’s teams has had a big influence on the growth of the game
A big part of soccer’s growth can be traced to the increase in the number of kids playing soccer. Both boys and girls have now been playing soccer for a generation or more. Little girls in soccer leagues now have role models who are magnificent athletes. Football, with its violence and life-threatening injuries, has left many parents choosing the more wholesome sport of soccer for their sons.
So what industries are benefitting from the growth of soccer? Travel/tourism — to include all the vendors that fuel game day — airlines, airports, hotels, restaurants, UBER/Lyft drivers. Banking and automobile, the betting/lottery industries. Clothing: Caps and jerseys sporting the names of your favorite player come with hefty price tags. Loving the game — with a big upside!
Are you considering adding digital advertising to your marketing plan? Contact Top of Mind Marketing. We’re writers and digital marketing specialists.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
Contact Janet at 510-292-1843 or jpeischel@top-mindmarketing.com.