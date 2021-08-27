Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Covid creates a new American renaissance

The best job market in 25 years. The economy has already taken off

• Global economic growth is expected to be exceed 6 percent this year and continue through 2022.

• In late April, Tom Gimbel, who runs the recruiting and staffing firm LaSalle Network, told The Times: “It’s the best job market I’ve seen in 25 years. We have 50 percent more openings now than we did pre-Covid.”

• Investors are pouring money into new ventures. During the first quarter of this year U.S. start-ups raised $69 billion, 41 percent more than the previous record, set in 2018.

Socioeconomic rebalancing takes three forms

1. Power has begun shifting from employers to workers. In March, U.S. manufacturing expanded at the fastest pace in nearly four decades. Workers are in the driver’s seat. Employers are raising wages and benefits to try to lure workers back.

2. A rebalancing between cities and suburbs. Covid-19 accelerated trends that had been underway for a few years, with people moving out of big cities like New York and San Francisco to suburbs and to rural places like Utah, Idaho and New York’s Hudson Valley.