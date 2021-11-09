Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Facebook reinvents itself, building virtual environment

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s bad boy, is now building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that he believes will replace the mobile internet.

“Zucks” apparently wearied of fighting with lawmakers and regulators, so he’s moving on. Facebook will start trading under its new stock ticker, MVRS, on Dec. 1.

Facebook’s been wildly successful

FB reports about 2.91B monthly users, and they’re capturing 71.8% of all social-media market share worldwide. Compare that with Twitter, at 8.7%. Revenue for 2020? $86B.

Zucks leaves a scorched-earth legacy

Think metascandals. His mishandling of user data (Cambridge Analytica from the 2016 presidential election), misinformation abuses for health information, violent rhetoric and hate speech and using the platform for human trafficking.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit alleging anticompetitive practices—Facebook is by far the largest social media company, owning Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The plans to phase out the name “Facebook” indicate how eager it is to distance itself from ongoing scrutiny and scandal”, said Prashant Malaviya, a marketing professor at Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. "The Facebook name is damaged and toxic.”

Meta will bring new apps and technology together

“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future," said Zuckerberg.

Translation: “We’re outta here.”

The company has made a big-time investment in augmented/virtual reality, bringing apps and technologies together under one brand. Think 10K new employees in Europe. Facebook Reality Labs’ investment will reduce overall operating profit in 2021 by approximately $10 billion—this is a serious commitment.

There’s another driver for this new direction based on demographics. FB users increasingly aren’t the smart, tech-savvy millennials that FB needs to be capturing. Instead, 35% are over 50—that’s nowhere-land for a hip social media company.

What it’s going to be like in the new Meta world

In Zuch’s new virtual world, people will play virtual games, attend virtual concerts, go shopping for virtual goods, collect virtual art, hang out with each other’s virtual avatars and attend virtual sporting events. All based on our photos.

But wait! We learned virtual during the Covid lockdown

We proved how clever and resourceful we are. We learned to do most everything virtually — we did weddings, funerals, classes, etc. Many of us are sick to death of virtual. We’re delighted to meet our friends and colleagues face to face.

We want to go to Giants game where we feed off the excitement of 40K other fans in a gorgeous ballpark overlooking the Bay. Virtual works, but it doesn’t replace real time, in-person. Something is lost in the translation.

One more thing: The right man for the job?

In Zuck’s live-streamed announcement, he said that the metaverse would need to be built with safety and privacy in mind. Given Zuck’s history, I’m not sure he’s the right man for the job.

