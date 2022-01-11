Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Google ads: Paid search and keyword intent

I’ve been reading an article about keywords that clarifies the role of intent in paid search campaigns.

Intent has become an important marketing differentiator for online advertising

Intent is when marketing meets the wants or needs of our prospects in that moment. It should align with your business services or goals. It changes and evolves. If you’re launching a new product or service, it will require a whole new set of keywords.

Keep in mind: Keywords and their intent aren’t just about paid search; they’re relevant for every article, blog and social media post you write.

Keyword intent is a crucial aspect of paid search

Without an understanding of the intent behind visitors’ searches, even the most well-funded PPC campaign will likely fail. Without considering intent, we’ll exhaust our daily budgets on clicks from those who are not truly our prospects. We’ll continue to be charged for those clicks.

By leveraging keyword intent, we can increase traffic to our sites and attract more qualified prospects, generating sales and leads.

Keywords or keyword phrases with strong intent are those that that ask us to conduct a transaction — buy something, inquire about a service, learn or read more. They can have a strong possibility of leading to a later sale.

If we’re good consumers, we like to research our purchases. We can click on a link and review a product — if the keyword intent was aligned, we well might come back later and make a purchase.

Example of how one word alters the intent of keyword phrases

Let’s use the example of wedding cakes. Keywords have different intents for “wedding cake near me” and “wedding cake ideas”. “Wedding cake near me” has a high commercial intent — the goal is to find a store and purchase a cake.

The audience for this and related keywords is close to the bottom of the sales funnel, the point of purchase. No longer just looky-loos, they’re ready to step up and buy. Geo keywords are likely included. At this point in the journey, we want to provide shopping ads and landing pages that make it easy to buy.

“Wedding cake ideas”, on the other hand, is a much loftier topic

“Wedding cake ideas” is for those who are just beginning to research cake choices. The audience for this keyword phrase is higher up the sales funnel. There’s room for a much wider range of search terms about wedding cake ideas. A Pinterest board would be ideal here. Brainstorm wedding cakes — summer, anniversary, filled, chocolate, marble, velvet, lemon-filled, etc.

As you do keyword research on these groups of words, remember that you’re looking for good search volume and medium competition.

Keyword results will show how much each term costs. It’s up to you to decide what you’re comfortable paying. Check keywords frequently because they change—the cost per click can easily go up or down. Remember that you can identify your daily spend.

