Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Historical optimization: new life for old blog posts

Blogging can be a tough commitment, but it remains an important part of a content marketing program.

In a time of minimalism, I remind people that search engines need content to go to work, and good content is nonnegotiable. Blogs should be at least 300 words—longer is better.

When you’ve run out of blog topics, try historical optimization

Let’s face it, even for the most creative among us, the well runs dry, so here’s some good news. Historical optimization is a great way to freshen old blogs so they’ll generate more traffic in their second life.

Old means just that—blogs you’ve already written—content that just needs a few tucks and it’s ready for primetime again.

I spent some time on my own website, where I have more than 250 blogs. Some of these are complete dogs, which I deleted. I didn’t turn this into a career, but within about 15 minutes, I found a few blogs that have an afterlife.

• Do some reconnaissance. Identify blog posts worth updating. Think about whether the topic is still relevant. If so, it’s likely a good candidate. Your keywords probably need a refresh since they change all the time.