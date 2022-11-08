Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Increase your website traffic with 'offpage' SEO

Increasing your organic traffic takes more than onpage Search Engine Optimization (SEO) — the easy stuff that you’ve likely nailed by now.

Things like:

• Writing really good, comprehensive content.

• Developing meta descriptions that include your focus keyword.

• Identifying keywords and phrases and using these in your headings and subheads.

• Creating smart inner links among your website’s pages.

• Optimizing images and using alt tags.

But it’s not enough. You also need to be doing offpage SEO

Offpage SEO is an essential part of a successful SEO strategy — it’s the activity that’s OFF your website’s pages.

It’s your total online and offline presence. It’s social media sites where you’re posting on a consistent basis. Offpage SEO includes brand-building and PR. Pitching articles to local publications or industry newsletters.

Looking for guest blogger or speaking opportunities. It includes networking, meeting people and growing your presence.

According to Whitespark’s 2021 Local Search Ranking Factors report, reviews can influence both the Google Local Pack and Local Finder rankings as well as local organic rankings. Podcasts are part of offpage SEO, just as influencer marketing is.

You’ve seen the Local Pack a gazillion times

You may not have known it was a standalone product in the search space. Let’s say you’re going to be in Athens for a month and you’re looking for cafes with Wi-Fi near your Airbnb. (My local search for the month of May).

You’re served up a map with three listings, your location and that of three cafes. This is your Local Pack. I found a delightful little café in my neighborhood that became my go-to home with yummy food and friendly people, thanks to Local Pack!

GBP ranking factors guidelines

• Relevance: Complete and detailed business information will help Google better understand your business and match your listing to relevant searches.

• Distance: How far each potential business is from the location terms used in a search. Google prioritizes by location.

• Prominence: Your overall online presence. More reviews and positive ratings will improve your local ranking.

Reviews are another important component of offpage SEO

A Google Business Profile (GBP) review well may be one of the first places a user encounters your name and brand. An estimated 79% of people said they trust reviews as much as a personal recommendation from friends or family.

Your GBP acts as a mini-website that is displayed on the right-hand side of the Google search results page, which business owners can manage.

Feedback from your clients will produce more keywords and phrases—your company name shows up again and words about your services. It’s always a good thing to be drilling down into the big, robust Google network.

That’s why I believe in using these Google tools. You can use a vast inventory of proprietary apps for just about everything, including keyword research.

But Google owns the search space. Using their tools means that you’re in sync with their way of doing things. Take advantage of this.

