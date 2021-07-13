Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Is it time to add Google ads to your marketing plan?

Google advertising, or paid search, has become a common component of many marketing programs.

Google ads are structured as an auction where we bid on keywords. They’re free until someone clicks on our ads—thus, the term pay-per-click advertising or PPC. The cost of the keyword determines the cost of the click.

An effective way to drive traffic to your website, increase sales and brand recognition

PPC is fairly complex. I’ve been working with a client for the last year doing YouTube and Google ads, and I continue to learn.

A lot of marketers throw their money at this without properly understanding, monitoring and adjusting their campaigns, so it may not be the best use of their marketing dollars.

Google rakes in something obscene like $100M/day on digital advertising. Like Las Vegas, the house wins.

My goal is to drive a slow steady stream of traffic to our website

Our Google ad campaigns have been successful, according to our conservative goals.