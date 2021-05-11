Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Leveraging the power of Google’s biz page

Useful GMB page features

• Posts and Events. Share offers, updates, event information and other details with your customers.

I post blogs to this section—title, a few paragraphs, a Read more and a link back to the blog on your website. My monthly report shows a surprising number of views and interactions with these posts.

• What's New: COVID-19 updates. For one of my clients, we’re staying the course on our Covid protocols, and we want our clients to be reassured that we’re taking their safety seriously.

• Offers: Having a sale or promotion? This is the place to share this information.

• Products: List products and services. Keep in mind that there are always character limits. Use your keywords and be strategic. Make sure you’ve communicated your value proposition, what makes you unique.

Creating your GMB page: Verify via U.S. Mail

• As with all Google tools, you’ll need to create your login using a gmail account. Don’t have one? Go to Google Gmail and create a new account with a login and password.