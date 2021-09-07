Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Search engine optimization: Beyond keywords

For example, if you’re writing about planning a wedding, you don’t need to list every single wedding detail — champagne, catering, food, cake, flowers, photographer, music and all the other details. Google, in all of its wisdom, knows this. It understands the topic of wedding planning.

It’s not just about your website; building backlinks

Search engines work on your overall web presence, and backlinks are an important component. Any link from someone else’s website to yours (or any other site) is a backlink.

Backlinks help Google find new pages on your site faster, and they’re associated with increased credibility and trust.

How to build backlinks? Look for opportunities to be a guest blogger and include a link back to your website. Links should be from websites and content that are relevant to your focus.

A really easy way to build links is to post your blogs to your Google Business Page. You can post a blog excerpt with a Learn More button and link back to your website. Easy.

Your social channels are an important part of your SEO value