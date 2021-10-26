Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Tech marketing in 2022

With an improving economy, we’re now finding ourselves with more marketing dollars to spend. Yet we’re still emerging from a covid cocoon, and sometimes it’s hard to imagine a future without Covid.

The urge to gather is strong, but look for a hybrid model

We’re hosting events again, but they’re likely to be hybrid models, deploying technology for those who cannot or prefer not to venture out. Events may be smaller and more intimate. Have we seen the last of the massive trade shows?

Supporting a cause should be part of your marketing plan

Consumers, especially millennials, like to support companies with a mission—those who are partnering in some way with nonprofits. This could include doing a promotion and matching the donations, underwriting an event, donating a percentage of a day’s earnings to a cause. There are endless ways to make this work. According to nonprofit coach Mallory Erickson, these types of partnerships can help you reach a wider audience.

Say goodbye to smartphones

Who knew that the pandemic hit the smartphone industry especially hard, with global smartphone shipments declining in 2020 as demand and supply hit the skids.

