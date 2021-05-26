 Skip to main content
Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer:Update your web presence with a one-page website
Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer:Update your web presence with a one-page website

Janet Peischel

Janet Peischel

 J.L. Sousa, Register

One-page websites are hot. I’m seeing them everywhere, and I’m working on one now with a client. A one-page website is a trend that’s growing for a reason—sometimes it’s just the best tool for the job.

What defines a one-page website?

All of your content is presented on one long, scrolling page. There’s no drilldown. It’s simple, clean and visual, with a limited amount of text. The long scrolling design means that you have full control over the order in which your content is viewed.

An advantage: No endless waiting for a page to load

This concept is easy to keep fresh by simply swapping out new images and text. Another advantage? Now that we’re accessing everything from our phones, one-page websites mean that there’s no clicking and waiting—or hoping--for a new page to load.

Who should have a single page site?

Single page sites are a good fit for freelancers or for anyone who’s showcasing a portfolio. Hosting or promoting an event? The perfect format.

Getting started: Create a layout

Create a storyboard. Do this in PowerPoint or MSWord. I like Piktochart for its drag and drop functionality. You can also sketch this out with a pencil and paper. Use what’s comfortable for you.

Prioritize the order of your content and remove anything that’s irrelevant. The premise of a one-page website is its focus on a single topic. If you find that you need more, you may need to step up to a standard site with individual pages dedicated to each topic.

Create a hierarchy where you imagine a visitor journey through your site. Identify the overarching message that shows up above the fold. This can be your tagline if you have one. If not, maybe it’s time to create one! For every website—even a one-pager, you’ll need a dedicated area for an About section and contact information. Make the latter really easy to find—ideally at both the top and bottom of the page.

Choose a website template

Once you’ve devised a plan for your content, you’ll need a template that will accommodate your content. WordPress and Wix have lots of templates that are easy to use. I’ve also had success with Gutensite.

If you’re showcasing a portfolio, you may want to consolidate these in a series of image sliders through which users can scroll. You can add captions as well. As you scroll down through this template, you’ll see how it will accommodate a blog, testimonials, an introduction to your team and an overview of your products/services. This is highly functional.

One more thing: SEO

A one-page website does not have the rich SEO value of a comprehensive standard site with multiple pages. Remember that it’s keywords/phrases that help you show up in search. But the scrolling homepage setup of a one-page site gives you plenty of keyword opportunities.

Is a one-page website right for you? It’s an easy way to update your web presence. Contact Top of Mind Marketing. Writers and content marketing specialists.

Contact Janet at 510-292-1843 or jpeischel@top-mindmarketing.com.

