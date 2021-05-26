Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer:Update your web presence with a one-page website

Prioritize the order of your content and remove anything that’s irrelevant. The premise of a one-page website is its focus on a single topic. If you find that you need more, you may need to step up to a standard site with individual pages dedicated to each topic.

Create a hierarchy where you imagine a visitor journey through your site. Identify the overarching message that shows up above the fold. This can be your tagline if you have one. If not, maybe it’s time to create one! For every website—even a one-pager, you’ll need a dedicated area for an About section and contact information. Make the latter really easy to find—ideally at both the top and bottom of the page.

Choose a website template

Once you’ve devised a plan for your content, you’ll need a template that will accommodate your content. WordPress and Wix have lots of templates that are easy to use. I’ve also had success with Gutensite.

If you’re showcasing a portfolio, you may want to consolidate these in a series of image sliders through which users can scroll. You can add captions as well. As you scroll down through this template, you’ll see how it will accommodate a blog, testimonials, an introduction to your team and an overview of your products/services. This is highly functional.