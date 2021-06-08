Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Will Google really put an end to third-party cookies by 2022?

You may have heard that Google is eliminating third-party cookies by 2022. What does this mean for you—or your marketing?

It’s important to understand that there are first- and third-party cookies. It’s only third-party cookies that are being eliminated.

So what are cookies?

Cookies identify online users and have become a mainstay of digital advertising. As web servers have no memory of their own, cookies make websites remember our actions.

In this way, they’re not asked to perform a task over and over again. In their simplest application, they help provide a better user experience.

Ever wonder how our favorite sites remember our login information?

Or how they remember the languages we speak, the items in our carts, and other key things that make our online experiences seamless?

They’re using cookies to remember these details. I’m in Istanbul right now, and when I go to sites I use all the time, sometimes they’re in Turkish. My laptop auto-adjusts to Turkey time—not PDT. All the ads are in Turkish. A little bit creepy, but also amazing. It’s cookies, hard at work.