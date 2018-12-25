I was at a blind wine tasting recently where each bottle was shrouded in a brown paper bag. When I came to a particular Cabernet Sauvignon, it nearly took my breath away.
Beyond being delicious and well-crafted, this was one of those wonderful moments when a wine transported me to the eastern slopes of the Napa Valley and seemed eager to tell its story. After the tasting concluded, I learned the name of the producer: Jones Family Vineyards.
Although officially located in the Calistoga American Viticultural Area (AVA), the hillside vineyard for the wine I had tasted is actually at the boundary between three AVAs: Calistoga, St. Helena and Howell Mountain. This explained why the wine had such a wonderfully unique, but also distinctly familiar, Napa Valley demeanor.
To reach their hillside vineyard, I turned from the Silverado Trail into a discreet driveway that twisted upward from the valley floor. The terrain quickly became steep with sweeping southward views that on a clear day must reveal the San Pablo Bay. At the top of the hill, Rick Jones and his daughter Stephanie greeted me. Later, Elaine, Rick’s wife, joined us.
After graduating with a degree in biochemistry from Princeton in the late 1960s, Jones decided that obtaining an MBA from Stanford was preferable to the Vietnam War draft. While in graduate school, he and his then-wife Sally visited the Napa Valley and found both the beauty and the wines of the region alluring and a bit mysterious.
“When I was growing up in north Chicago, my family didn’t drink much,” Jones said. “It wasn’t until I went to college that I ever tasted wine, and those were French wines. But when I got to Palo Alto, we’d take trips up to the Napa Valley and the wine was something completely different.”
After graduate school, Jones was hired at the San Francisco office of McKinsey and Co., a strategy-consulting firm that had dozens of offices around the world, including one in Paris.
“When the managing director from the Paris office asked if my wife and I wanted to spend three years in France, we immediately said ‘yes,’” he said. “There, we had exposure to a variety of different foods and wines, and when we came back in the early ‘70s we spent more time up here (the Napa Valley) — we even made some garage wine one year from second crop.”
Like many young professionals, Jones and his wife aspired to one day retire to the bucolic hills of the Napa Valley. And nearly 30 years later, they’d do just that.
By the early 1990s, the Joneses were on the lookout for a property in the Napa Valley where they might build a second home that could serve as a getaway from the busy central Bay Area and eventually provide them a place to retire. Jones had left McKinsey by then and joined Safeway.
“At the time, I really didn’t imagine that we’d become vineyard owners, and certainly not vintners. But when we saw this property we couldn’t get it out of our minds,” he said. “It was not only that the view was so enticing but also that the vineyard had been planted by Bart and Daphne Araujo.”
According to Jones, the Araujos purchased the original property, planting a vineyard of Cabernet Sauvignon and conceptualizing a winery. But they decided to sell when they purchased another nearby vineyard and winery site, the Eisele Vineyard a few miles north.
In 1991, the Joneses purchased the property, and by 1994 they had built a home on the site that was designed by Wine Country architect Ned Forrest. They’d also hired a rock-star vineyard manager, David Abreu, to oversee the vineyard. The original idea was to sell the grapes to a well-known winery and leave it at that.
“We had been selling the grapes (’94 and ’95) to Carl Doumani at Stags’ Leap Winery, and he invited us to a wine-tasting where we tasted the unblended wine from our vineyard,” Jones said. “That was probably his mistake because when I tasted it, I asked a friend who tasted it too (Tom Clark), and we both thought it would make a pretty nice wine on its own.”
Some of the finest vineyard visionaries had planted the vines. One of the world’s leading vineyard managers was overseeing the vineyard. So it only seemed to make sense to have Heidi Barrett make their wine.
Top wine critic Robert Parker has referred to Barrett as “the First Lady of Wine” and “the Queen of Cult Cabernet.” She has been honored with at least half a dozen 100-point scores from the major critics during her career. And although she has been the consulting winemaker for dozens of excellent wineries, perhaps her greatest claim to fame was making the first Napa Valley cult Cabernet Sauvignon, Screaming Eagle, which garnered a 99-point Parker score in 1995 for the 1992 vintage.
From 1996 through 2007, Barrett made the Jones Family wines, crushing and fermenting the grapes at the Napa Valley Wine Co. in Oakville. Eventually the vineyard team changed from Abreu to Jim Barbour, another of the Napa Valley’s leading viticulturists, and wine making transferred from Barrett to Thomas Rivers Brown, a Napa Valley winemaker with nearly a dozen 100-points scores by well-regarded wine critics.
Today, Jones Family Vineyards is composed of Rick, Elaine, his two daughters (Stephanie and Heather) and the vineyard team and winemaker. All of them are dedicated and each brings his or her own special skill to the table. But there need be no confusion as to what is at stake.
When I tasted the 2014 Jones Family Vineyard Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, I was not mistaken. This is a fantastic and expressive wine that speaks to a decades-long search for perfection. Nothing in this wine is a mistake. Nothing in this wine is flawed. If I gave point scores this would probably be very near 100 points.
Jones Family Vineyards wines represent a quest, a journey for meaning in a world where it is sometimes hard to understand how meaning can be assessed. Does the quest for money and power mean anything long-lasting? Probably not. But to produce something beautiful that touches the lives of those who have experienced it might just mean something.
Future generations will look back at certain moments of accomplishment with reverence and joy. We are not the ones to know what those might be. However, almost certainly, there will be someone decades from now who finds a bottle of the 2014 Jones Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon in some ancient cellar. The label may be torn and faded, but when they open it and drink it around a table with friends and family, I imagine there might be a certain pause. A glance. An understanding.
“Here is something good,” that future person might say. “Here is something meaningful.”