Keep on dancing: Academy of Danse improvises to meet pandemic challenges

“It was a huge deficit for them — to not have that to latch onto even in quarantine,” she said.

When the Academy of Danse reopened in June, Ernst did not hesitate to have her daughter return to the school.

“I knew it was something she absolutely needed,” Ernst said.

Valine said she noticed an improvement in students’ moods once dance classes resumed in-person. The kids were “very happy” to be around their dance friends again, she said.

“I noticed that our middle school and high school students had the hardest time with the pandemic,” Valine said. “I feel that dance brought them more joy than ever and more appreciation for being able to do it.”

To keep students safe, the Academy of Danse has closed its lobby to all parents and siblings, closed the dressing room, administers temperature checks before entry, and requires masks at all times. Hand sanitizer is used before and after class, and surfaces throughout the space are sanitized several times per day.

Valine said the studios keep central airflow on constantly, and windows and doors remain open with fans on.