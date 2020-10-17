Keeping 'congregate' living facilities safe from COVID-19

Vine Village established a full sanitation protocol for everyone and everything coming on site. Staff members were asked to follow strict health and safety protocol. Staff and their families were asked to isolate at home, and Vine Village sent them masks, gloves, and sanitizing products.

Staff was asked to buy all food and supplies online, with no in-person shopping. In addition, staff shifts were consolidated to include overnights to minimize the number of times they came and went.

So far, there are no reported cased of COVID-19. Saanen said that residents are resilient and adapted quickly.

Staff and their families have been compliant with the strict isolation and sanitation measures and are committed to keeping their residents safe.

As a footnote, Saanen’s concerns are well founded.

According to an NPR analysis, people with developmental disabilities and autism have been more likely to contract COVID 19 and die at higher rates than others. And, COVID 19 has been spreading quickly in congregate care facilities across the county.

Vine Village has been incurring more costs than usual due to shipping and delivery costs to the facility and reimbursements to staff members. To make a contribution or learn more about Vine Village visit vinevillage.org.

