Keeping it clean: Embassy Suites Napa Valley fights spread of COVID-19

“We have always provided cleanliness care in our guest rooms and public spaces and we are excited to take our sanitation measures a step further,” Zertuche said.

“The health and safety of our guests is always our top priority and we want to ensure we are delivering comfort during their visits with us.”

“There are no shortcuts, there are no missteps,” said Montoya of the cleaning process at the Embassy Suites. “We’re helping the community and keeping our guests safe.”

“We want (guests) to be happy and secure, and know they are in a safe place,” said Ceron.

Andrew Felsinger, the new director of sales at the hotel, said that the recent Glass wildfire has put a damper on some visits, yet at the same time the hotel was busy hosting fire evacuees.

The new cleaning processes are crucial, he said. “The stakes couldn’t be higher for guests, for employees, for everyone.”

As part of the Hilton brand, the property also follows the Hilton CleanStay initiative for cleanliness and disinfection at all Hilton properties, he said.