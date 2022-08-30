Ken Musante: Napa's CSI Paint and my red barn

Did you know CSI Paint of Napa gives a free gallon of paint to any new customer — no questions asked?

This was an impactful and pleasant surprise given that my wife recently repainted our barn, in red. When I met the owner, Scott Williams, I inquired about their card processing.

CSI Paint, located at 257 Walnut St., has two accounts. The first is for in-store payments; customers come in, transact and depart. The transactions are run over non-integrated terminals that do not interact with the store’s customer database. The business has to duplicate some of its work and enter the purchase amount into its management system as well as the card terminal.

Card-present vs card-not-present

The second account is for non-face-to-face transactions. Those can include large commercial clients, repeat clients with stored credentials, and transactions in which the customer calls in their card number.

CSI Paint has two different accounts because the card networks have differing requirements for card-present transactions than they do for card-not-present transactions, and to get the optimal rates for each type, the accounts should be coded accordingly.

Many businesses process all their transactions over a single account regardless of whether they are keyed or dipped transactions. This makes sense when there is insufficient volume to justify the two or when a business simply wishes the simplicity of one account.

CSI Paint also manages the transactions occurring on each account differently. The keyed account is processed via a secure gateway. Cardholder data is stored in an encrypted manner such that when a repeat customer makes an additional purchase, the customer’s information is on file and stored in a Payment Card Industry-compliant fashion.

Lowering fees

In order to support CSI Paint to optimize its credit card processing with its existing provider, we did two things. The first was to work to provide a better rate with its existing processor.

CSI Paint was processing payments with a large established processor. It had a fair deal, but we were able to better its pricing by working directly with its processor and comparing what it was paying to what other similar business types could be offered.

Next, we changed the way some transactions were being sent to the processor. CSI Paint processes many commercial transactions for painters and other commercial customers. Commercial transactions carry a higher interchange or wholesale rate than a consumer credit card (and certainly more than a debit card).

By working with CSI Paint’s processor, we were able to reconfigure the account so it was auto-populating specific data on commercial transactions only (tax amounts, for example) such that the transaction would qualify for a lower interchange rate.

The rate is lowered because the additional data is sought by the issuer in order to either make a more sound risk decision on the transaction and/or better serve the client. By providing this additional information, even if no change is being done by CSI Paint, the merchant benefits from lower-priced wholesale rates.

The savings are not life-altering, but CSI Paint did not change a single thing with regards to their operations or process.

The company is more informed as to how to engage its processor and has an additional terminal in its storefront, and is paying less than it was before.

Ken Musante is president of Napa Payments and Consulting. Ken has deep industry knowledge regarding interchange optimization, PayFacs, Fintechs and integrated solutions. He provides merchant consulting and expert witness consulting. He can be reached at 707-601-7656 or kenm@napapaymentsandconsulting.com.