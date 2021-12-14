Ken Musante: Tips on tips

Lawler’s opens at 9 a.m. on Sundays. I know this because we stop there on our way home from St. Mary’s 8 a.m. service. Sometimes we find ourselves waiting for the doors to open. I think of it as diversifying my spirituality.

Like at St. Mary’s, the selection at Lawler’s is awesome. They sell both retail items like wine and spirits and prepared deli foods. When a business sells both retail items and restaurant items, the business needs to determine if they set up their payments as a restaurant and offer a tip option or as a retailer.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Boxed in

Visa and Mastercard establish Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) to classify merchant verticals such as bars, restaurants and churches. The MCC is a four digit code and each merchant is assigned one according to their vertical. There is some art to the assignment, however.

Wineries, for example, must be classified as either:

-MCC 5813—Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Discotheques, Nightclubs, and Taverns— Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

-MCC 5921—Package Stores, Beer, Wine, and Liquor

-MCC 7991—Tourist Attractions and Exhibits

Some unique businesses will be categorized as "not elsewhere classified.”

The MCC is transmitted with every authorization and is used to define the wholesale or interchange cost and risk.

Card issuers consider the MCC when determining whether to approve a transaction. A theater has markedly different risks than a casino. The issuer may also provide greater rewards based upon the MCC. The MCC may be used by select card types such as Health Savings Account (HSA) cards to determine allowable merchants.

Retail with tip

Some MCC’s such as taxis, restaurants and hair salons specifically allow the merchant to settle the transaction for more than the authorization and be guaranteed the funds in order to accommodate tips. Other retailers, like liquor stores, do not allow the variance and if they submit a transaction for an amount greater than the authorization they will incur a higher cost and the additional amount may be disputed.

Some merchants, such as pet groomers or tattoo artists regularly accept tips even though their MCC does not allow them the authorization variance. To accomplish this, they will employ a "retail with tip” solution. The merchant will ask the cardholder for the tip amount before the authorization is obtained. This works well when the merchant and the cardholder are in proximity to the POS but is impractical for high volume retailers.

Spirited discussion

The MCC is assigned by the processor. Typically, it is the correct MCC and allows the merchant’s preferences and appropriate Interchange on transactions. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Restaurants, for example, have a different Interchange than bars so if you could legitimately be defined as either.

It is wise to consider which MCC affords you the lowest interchange. Typos too play a part in a merchant sometimes receiving an inappropriate MCC.

Business owners should understand and validate they are set up with the most appropriate MCC for their preferences and cost.

As for me, I’ll continue to lift my spirits ... after my spirit is lifted.

Ken Musante is President of Napa Payments and Consulting. Ken has deep industry knowledge regarding interchange optimization, PayFacs, Fintechs and integrated solutions. He provides merchant consulting and expert witness consulting. He can be reached at 707-601-7656 or kenm@napapaymentsandconsulting.com.