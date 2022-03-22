Ken Musante: What are cash apps and how to they work?

I agreed to buy my god-daughter tickets to Brian Regan’s show at the Uptown if she was gainfully employed. The incentive worked.

My buddy purchased the tickets and I paid him via Zelle.

Zelle is a peer-to-peer (P2P) cash app like the more popular Venmo. “Venmo me” is commonplace on college campuses and elsewhere.

Cash apps can be used to instantly transfer money and as a substitute for physical cash. Once the funds are sent, the recipient is notified via text or email.

Cash apps are a great way to split a group meal or event. They are a connected method of payment for services like Lyft and offer incentives for use.

Some personal service companies such as hairdressers, gardeners and pet groomers prefer payment via a cash app because of the absence of acceptance costs and ease of use.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Because of security concerns, most domestic cash apps are limited to exchanging money within the U.S. Solutions like Remitly are specifically designed for International payments. For security, there are also limits placed on the amount you may transfer within specific time periods.

Most cash apps are free to both the sender and receiver if you have connected the app to a checking account. Some will also allow free transmittals from a connected debit card.

Common cash apps include:

• ApplePay

• Cash App (Block/Square)

• Facebook/Meta Messenger

• PayPal

• Venmo (owned by PayPal)

• Zelle

The Silk Road

Unlike cash, all cash app transactions are traceable (March Madness Advisory Notice!). Both the payor and the recipient need to have the app or register with the platform. This can be painful and require you to sign up for more than one solution.

When I paid my buddy via Zelle, he took a week to accept as he had not signed up with Zelle. There will be a fee if you fund the app via a credit card and there may be additional fees for expedited payments.

Additionally, although cash apps are a substitute for cash, they are not cash. An artist with a "cash only" sign replied when asked if they would accept Venmo, "We only accept green pieces of paper with pictures of dead presidents."

Sender beware

A friend paid a therapist via Venmo only to discover there was an alternate therapist with the same name!

You need to ensure you have the recipient’s correct credentials before pressing send or you will be at the mercy of the recipient to return your money. Landlords prefer the finality of payment as cash apps do not have a dispute resolution process.

Cash apps are not brokerage accounts and differ from the likes of Coinbase which are meant to allow individuals to buy, hold and trade investments and digital currencies.

Some cash apps like Block (formerly Square) also allow for a digital wallet and crypto investments but that is not required nor the primary use of a cash app.

Cash apps are secure and may be a low-cost way for some businesses to accept payments.

Ken Musante is President of Napa Payments and Consulting. Ken has deep industry knowledge regarding interchange optimization, PayFacs, Fintechs and integrated solutions. He provides merchant consulting and expert witness consulting. He can be reached at 707-601-7656 or kenm@napapaymentsandconsulting.com.