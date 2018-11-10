Vero by Lafferty Communities, a new home community in Napa, is now open for pre-sales. Vero is a collection of 24 single-family homes located at 2602 First St. near Hwy 29.
The two and three-bedroom plans include dual master suites and private apartment layouts (per plan).
Dual master designs are great for house shares or multigenerational living, said a news release from Lafferty Communities.
Prices for a two-bedroom home with 1,037 to 1,460 square feet of living space start at $643,345. Prices for a three-bedroom with 1,876 square feet of living space start at $780,000.
The community features “wine-country inspired architecture with farmhouse-style accents, energy-efficient technologies, stainless steel appliances, Sierra Style beech recessed-panel cabinetry, cultured marble countertops and more.”
“Vero is a unique community with so much to offer,” said Brittany Lafferty, sales and marketing manager at Lafferty Communities.
“Buyers are especially excited about the perfect location near downtown Napa, the straight shot to Highway 29 and the options for dual master suites and second, private entryways. With the amount of interest we’ve seen both locally and across the greater Bay Area, we expect Vero homes to sell out quickly.”
Those interested in purchasing a home at Vero must be pre-approved with the Lafferty Communities preferred partner, Chase Bank, said the news release.
Lafferty Communities is a privately held family-owned company with more than three decades of experience.
Lafferty has other communities across Northern California, including Blume in Santa Rosa and Aspect in Petaluma.
The Vero sales office is not yet open. Schedule an appointment with Janeen Greve, Vero community sales manager at jgreve@laffertycommunities.com or 707-880-8587.