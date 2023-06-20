The board of directors of Leadership Napa Valley selected local resident and executive coach, Mary Rezek to assume the role of program director for Leadership Napa Valley.

Mary Rezek, program director for Leadership Napa Valley.

"I am honored to be selected as the new Program Director for Leadership Napa Valley. This program has a rich history of cultivating leaders who are committed to making a positive impact on their community,” said Rezek.

Earlier this year Jill Techel, program director, announced she would retire after 25 years of service to Leadership Napa Valley.

“I see in Mary the love of Leadership Napa Valley and her desire to make it even more impactful for future classes,” said Techel.