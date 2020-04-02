Leave your reusable grocery bag at home in coronavirus pandemic, some markets tell customers

Grocery store workers are on "the front line of danger" from COVID-19, said John Grant, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770.

"Cashiers and clerks have a limited amount of personal protective equipment as it is," Grant said.

Restricting the use of reusable grocery bags, which Grant said his group supports, will help protect not only grocery store employees but also other customers.

"The question is reduce the number of surfaces or incidents where the virus is transmitted, and this is just another surface," he said.

Both Fong and Grant said that grocery store employees have no way of knowing whether a person has sterilized their bags in between uses.

"We don't know because there's no way to police that," Fong said.

Because of the increased volume of business, grocery stores have been running short on both paper and reusable plastic bags, he said.

"We can't get them to stores fast enough," Fong said.

Fong said that customers are not required to use bags, that they can also put their purchased items back in the cart and transport them directly to their vehicle.