Lee Enterprises receives notice from NYSE; plans to cure 'deficiencies'

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Napa Valley Register and its associated weeklies, on Monday outlined actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and announced that the company has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) indicating that Lee is not compliant with certain listing standards.

Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have taken swift business and operational actions in the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus – above all else – on protecting the health and safety of our employees, readers and communities.

“Like other local media companies, we expect our advertising revenue to be significantly impacted by the ongoing pandemic and we have taken aggressive actions to manage the near-term economic impact to our company. Notably, Lee has a solid liquidity position, including approximately $31 million in cash on our balance sheet as of the end of March and an attractive debt structure, 25-year maturity with no fixed mandatory principal payments and no leverage or financial performance covenants, as a result of the refinancing we completed earlier in the year with Berkshire Hathaway, now our sole lender.”