Lee Enterprises receives notice from NYSE; plans to cure 'deficiencies'

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Napa Valley Register and its associated weeklies, on Monday outlined actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and announced that the company has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) indicating that Lee is not compliant with certain listing standards.

Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have taken swift business and operational actions in the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus – above all else – on protecting the health and safety of our employees, readers and communities.

“Like other local media companies, we expect our advertising revenue to be significantly impacted by the ongoing pandemic and we have taken aggressive actions to manage the near-term economic impact to our company. Notably, Lee has a solid liquidity position, including approximately $31 million in cash on our balance sheet as of the end of March and an attractive debt structure, 25-year maturity with no fixed mandatory principal payments and no leverage or financial performance covenants, as a result of the refinancing we completed earlier in the year with Berkshire Hathaway, now our sole lender.”

Mowbray continued, “The size and engagement of our audience during this time underscores the vital role we play in the communities where we operate. We are focused on continuing to deliver outstanding local news coverage that our readers trust and maintaining strong partnerships with our advertisers, keeping communities informed and engaged. We are grateful to our dedicated employees for being there when it matters most and reacting with incredible resiliency and creativity to deliver their best work under difficult circumstances.”

Lee’s business performance has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a decline in advertising revenue related to the economic downturn and limited economic activity in local markets due to government-mandated shutdowns.

However, the company noted that approximately 43% of its revenue is subscription-based, including subscription revenue and revenue at TownNews. These categories have been significantly less affected by COVID-19 to date than advertising revenue.

Additionally, approximately 47% of Lee’s advertising revenue is from local retailers, while the company has limited exposure to hardest hit advertising areas, with only approximately 12% of ad revenue from national retail and 4% from programmatic.

Meanwhile, Lee said Monday that it had received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with certain listing standards. NYSE continued listing standards include (among other requirements):

  • Issuers maintain an average closing share price over a 30 trading-day period of at least $1.00.
  • Issuers maintain average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period of at least $50 million and, at the same time, its shareholders’ equity must exceed $50 million.

Lee intends to notify the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiencies and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements within the cure period. Failure to satisfy the conditions of the cure period or to maintain other listing requirements could lead to a delisting. During the cure period, Lee’s shares of common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE.

The company will have six months from July 1, 2020 to cure the minimum share price standard and 18-months from July 1, 2020 to cure the minimum market capitalization/equity standard.

The NYSE notification does not affect Lee’s ongoing business operations or its SEC reporting requirements, nor does it trigger any violation of its debt obligations.

Lee is currently in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards. The company will evaluate available options to regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards based on the trading price of its common stock in the coming weeks.

Publishing in 77 markets in 26 states, Lee’s newspapers have average daily circulation of more than 1.2 million, and reach more than 44 million digital unique visitors. Lee’s markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ.

