The life of an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart. This proved particularly true for Natalie Kelly, the founder of Slow Fox Dance Hall.

Still, like every successful entrepreneur before her, Kelly knew there was no substitution for persistence.

After a pandemic-weighed launch followed by a slew of road bumps, Kelly finally opened the doors of her dance studio at its forever home on Nov. 1, 2022 in Napa.

Previously at the American Legion, Slow Fox enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Napa’s veteran association.

“It is bittersweet to leave their event hall after almost two years, but the next chapter of Slow Fox’s story is full of excitement and opportunity,” said Kelly in a news release.

The dance studio is now located in Suite 50 on the lower level of 600 Trancas St.

Longtime residents of Napa Valley may remember this address as the one-time home of the bar Tom Foolery. The existing structure, however, is brand new, with the lower level specially designed for Slow Fox.

Kelly collaborated closely with building owner Joe Rossi to develop a unique and vibrant dance space, according to the release.

From black chain chandeliers to dark wood dance floors, everything was picked with the Slow Fox vision in mind.

Guests enter the space via the stairs on the Trancas side of the building, or by taking the newly installed elevator down. Both avenues lead into the lobby, “where a smiling face is always present at the front desk to offer a warm greeting,” said the release.

Proceeding further into the space, the main ballroom comes into view—mirrored on one side and with floor-to-ceiling glass windows on the other, as well as two balconies. “Dancers can enjoy serene views of the Napa River from all corners of the dance floor.”

Slow Fox hosted its grand opening this past January. Sparkling wine from Kelly’s husband’s winery, Patland Estate Vineyards, was handed to guests as they arrived. Hors d’oeuvres by local chef, Lisa Lavagetto of The Food Gurus, were served in the lobby. A variety of items, including magnums of wine, tasting experiences, day trips, and spa treatments were donated by local businesses for a silent auction, said the release.

Michael Patland introduced wife Natalie Kelly by sharing the story of her journey thus far. They met at Santa Clara University, where Kelly invited Patland to come see her senior showcase performance. After graduation, the two began dating. At the time, Kelly was working for a dance studio in Fremont. She left her position there to move to Napa, where she was hired in an executive role as new student director for another dance studio. After several years, in which she was ranked the top new student director of the international company, Kelly left to begin her own venture.

In March 2020, Slow Fox Dance Hall was born. Fast forward to now and the studio has finally found its forever home and is growing with the continued support of Napa’s dance community.

After Patland’s introduction, Kelly took a moment to share her vision for the future. To sum it up, Kelly said her dream is to build a robust social dance community in Napa Valley.

Growing up in Davis, and then attending school in Santa Clara, Kelly said she has always been tied into the social dance scene. Nothing brings her more joy than sharing this experience with others, and that’s why she founded Slow Fox, she explained.

The studio currently focuses on teaching partner dances, including ballroom and social varieties. In the future, Kelly said she hopes to develop Slow Fox into a social dance venue where guests can enjoy Salsa Nights, Swing Nights, and more.

As part of her effort to foster social dance in Napa, Kelly took over the popular salsa event, Baila Napa. This event was originally founded by Rachel Anne in partnership with the Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department. It is a free two-hour dance event hosted in the downtown Veteran’s Park along the Napa River. During winter months, this event is hosted at the Slow Fox dance studio. Dancers are invited to enjoy a complimentary 30-minute lesson prior to social dancing and can expect to experience Salsa, Bachata and Merengue.

After Kelly shared her vision for the future, she thanked the many loyal students who have stuck with the studio since its “garage days,” noting that they’ve finally “come up in the world.” She also expressed gratitude for her exceedingly hardworking team, including Victoria Shavlik, Jacqueline Lucey, Aylan Read and Nicolas Zapata.

The dance floor was then forfeited to students Brian and Jessica Liu, who graciously performed their wedding dance, which they learned just last year. Following, Napa City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, and his wife, Gaby Narvaez, shared a special Bachata performance. Finally, the floor was given to Slow Fox’s in-house competitive couple who performed a spirited Jive, as well as a spicy Salsa number. The crowd cheered and applauded.

To schedule a visit or a free lesson, call 707-225-1703 or visit slowfoxdancehall.com.

Photos: Take a look inside the new home of Napa's Slow Fox Dance Hall. Dancing at Slow Fox Dance Hall of Napa. An instructor and student at Slow Fox Dance Hall of Napa. An instructor and student at Slow Fox Dance Hall of Napa. An instructor performance at Slow Fox Dance Hall of Napa. An instructor performance at Slow Fox Dance Hall of Napa. Slow Fox Dance Hall of Napa The Slow Fox Dance Hall staff Two students perform at Slow Fox Dance Hall of Napa. Slow Fox Dance Hall Natalie Kelly, the founder of Slow Fox Dance Hall